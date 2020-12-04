Pakistan Reports 3,262 Cases of COVID-19 in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections climb to 410,072 against 350,305 recoveries and 8,260 deaths, leaving 51,507 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 3,262 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 44,627 tests—a positivity ratio of 7.31 percent.

The Government of Pakistan has shut Parliament House for a week amid a rise in COVID-19 infections among staff. According to a notification, the Parliament House would remain closed from Dec. 4-11, with all offices of the Senate and National Assembly shut down, and employees told to work from home. While the offices are closed, they would all be disinfected.

Pakistan is now in the midst of a second wave of the coronavirus, but has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 74,607, with daily testing still significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 410,072 (Tests: 5,672,507)

Punjab – 121,753

Sindh – 179,240

Balochistan – 17,333

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 48,264

Islamabad – 31,639

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,692

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 7,151

Deaths – 8,260

Recoveries – 350,305

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 410,072. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 55 to 8,260. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,354 to 350,305, or 85.4 percent of total infections. There are currently 51,507 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 24 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 3,115. The province now has 121,753 confirmed cases; it reported 670 new infections after conducting 18,262 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.67 percent. There were 172 new recoveries recorded, leaving 99,164 fully recovered, and 19,474 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 179,240; it reported 1,615 new infections on Friday after conducting 13,339 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.11 percent. The province reported 15 new deaths, raising toll to 2,983, while its recoveries rose by 1,831 to 156,034. Overall, the province now has 20,223 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government has recorded 345 new infections after conducting 5,455 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.32 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 48,264. It recorded 11 new deaths, raising toll to 1,389, while its recoveries have risen by 757 to 43,168. There are currently 3,707 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its confirmed cases to 17,333 with 65 new infections after conducting 540 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.04 percent. There were no deaths and 55 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 169 fatalities and 16,602 fully recovered. There are now 562 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 474 to 31,639 after conducting 5,805 tests; a positivity ratio of 8.16 percent. There were 3 deaths and 439 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 332 casualties; 25,399 recovered; and 5,908 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday increased by 9 to 4,692 after conducting 403 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.23 percent. The region reported 1 death and 39 recoveries, leaving 98 fatalities and 4,441 fully recovered people. There are currently 153 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 84 to 7,151 after conducting 823 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.21 percent. There were 61 recoveries and 1 death in the past 24 hours, leaving 174 fatalities and 5,497 fully recovered. It now has 1,480 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 65,536,040 people, with over 1,511,915 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now reeling from a second wave of the coronavirus, with many countries imposing fresh lockdowns or targeted closures in a bid to curb its spread ahead of the upcoming winter holidays. Overall, around 45,376,605 patients of the 65.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.