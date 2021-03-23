Pakistan Reports 3,270 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections reach 633,741, against 585,271 recoveries and 13,935 deaths, leaving 34,535 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 3,270 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 39,742 tests—a positivity ratio of 8.23 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday revised guidelines issued to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, including allowing outdoor dining until 10 p.m. and advising “broader lockdowns” in areas with positivity ratios greater than 8 percent. Planning Minister Asad Umar has stressed that the government will not impose any kind of national lockdown, and urged the public to ensure mask compliance and social distancing.

Despite passing through two waves of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 61,177, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients—a belief substantiated by a Punjab government official as the “most efficient use of resources”—while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 633,741 (Tests: 9,857,233)

Punjab – 200,969

Sindh – 263,464

Balochistan – 19,347

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 80,519

Islamabad – 52,676

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,974

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 11,792

Deaths – 13,935

Recoveries – 585,271

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 633,741. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 72 to 13,935. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,733 to 585,271, or 92.4 percent of total infections. There are currently 34,535 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,485 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 57 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 6,039. The province now has 200,969 confirmed cases; it reported 1,929 new infections after conducting 20,279 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.51 percent. There were 1,200 new recoveries recorded, leaving 178,898 fully recovered, and 16,032 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 263,464; it reported 174 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 6,622 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.63 percent. The province reported no new deaths, maintaining toll at 4,479, while its recoveries rose by 105 to 253,835. Overall, the province now has 5,150 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 482 new infections after conducting 6,278 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.7 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 80,519. It recorded 10 new deaths, raising toll to 2,225, while its recoveries have risen by 178 to 72,500. There are currently 5,794 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 19,347 with 5 new infections after conducting 249 tests, a positivity ratio of 2 percent. There was no deaths and 17 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 203 fatalities and 18,958 fully recovered. There are now 186 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 590 to 52,676 after conducting 5,384 tests; a positivity ratio of 10.96 percent. There were 3 deaths and 182 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 548 casualties; 45,818 recovered; and 6,310 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 2 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday after conducting 246 tests; it now has 4,974 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths or recoveries, leaving 103 fatalities and 4,856 fully recovered people. There are currently 15 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 88 to 11,792 after conducting 684 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.86 percent. There were 2 deaths and 51 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 338 fatalities and 10,406 fully recovered. It now has 1,048 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 124,300,060 people, with over 2,735,343 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now slowly recovering from a second wave of the coronavirus, aided in part by the launch of vaccination campaigns. Overall, around 100,271,694 patients of the 124.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.