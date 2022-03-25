Pakistan Reports 329 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,523,401, against 1,484,718 recoveries and 30,336 deaths, leaving 8,347 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 329 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 29,790 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.1 percent.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,523,401 (Tests: 27,297,869)

Punjab – 504,697

Sindh – 574,467

Balochistan – 35,467

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 218,838

Islamabad – 135,006

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,688

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 43,238

Deaths – 30,336

Recoveries – 1,484,718

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,523,401. Meanwhile, there were 3 deaths reported, raising toll to 30,336. At the same time, recoveries increased by 42 to 1,484,718, or 97.5 percent of total infections. There are currently 8,347 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 446 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported no deaths due to the coronavirus, maintaining total casualties at 13,551. The province now has 504,697 confirmed cases; it reported 58 new infections after administering 16,079 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.36 percent. There were no new recoveries recorded, leaving 490,078 fully recovered, and 1,068 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh rose to 574,467 on Friday after it reported 228 new infections with 6,969 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.3 percent. The province reported 1 death and 1 recovery, leaving 8,093 deaths and 560,157 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 6,217 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported 19 new cases after administering 5,018 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.38 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 218,838. It recorded 2 new deaths and 27 recoveries, raising toll to 6,309 and recoveries to 211,718. There are currently 811 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,467, reporting 7 new infections after conducting 173 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.05 percent. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 378 fatalities and 35,074 fully recovered. There are now 15 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 135,006, reporting 3 new cases after conducting 933 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.32 percent. There were no deaths and 20 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,022 casualties; 133,819 recovered; and 165 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 13 new cases of coronavirus on Friday after conducting 433 tests, a positivity ratio of 3 percent; it currently has 11,688 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 7 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 191 fatalities; 11,453 fully recovered people; and 44 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 1 new case of COVID-19 after administering 185 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.54 percent, raising confirmed cases to 43,238. There were no deaths and 7 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 792 fatalities and 42,419 fully recovered. It now has 27 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 478,234,338 people, with over 6,133,843 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 412,840,492 patients of the 478.2 million+ infected have recovered thus far.