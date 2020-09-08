Pakistan Reports 330 New COVID-19 Cases

Confirmed infections hit 299,233 against 286,157 recoveries and 6,350 deaths, leaving 6,726 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday recorded 330 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 23,521 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.4 percent.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Monday announced that higher education colleges and universities, as well as grades 9-11, would be allowed to return to normal classes from Sept. 15. He said the government had decided to reopen all educational institutions in a phased manner, examining the ground realities at each stage. Per the minister, grades 5-8 would be allowed to resume regular classes from Sept. 23, while primary schools will be allowed to reopen from Sept. 30.

Pakistan’s welcome decline in daily infections and deaths, meanwhile, has encountered some trepidation from observers who warn that the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 68,190—reduced from a peak of 71,780—and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers. Medical experts have also warned that the government’s decision to end nearly all movement restrictions at once risks a second wave of the virus.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 299,233 (Tests: 2,802,210)

Punjab – 97,306

Sindh – 130,807

Balochistan – 13,321

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 36,663

Islamabad – 15,762

Gilgit-Baltistan – 3,041

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 2,333

Deaths – 6,350

Recoveries – 286,157

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 299,233, while deaths increased by 5 to 6,350. At the same time, recoveries increased by 141 to 286,157, or 95.6 percent of total infections. There are currently 6,726 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 606 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 1 new death due to COVID-19, raising fatalities to 2,211. The province conducted 8,907 tests, raising confirmed cases to 97,306 with 140 new infections. Meanwhile, its recoveries have increased by 28 to 93,589. There are now 1,506 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Tuesday rose by 136 to 130,807 against 9,384 tests. Additionally, the province’s death toll climbed by 2 to 2,425, while its recoveries rose by 55 to 126,268. Overall, the province now has 2,114 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 1 new death, raising toll to 1,256. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 26 to 34,428, while its confirmed cases have increased by 38 to 36,663. The province conducted 2,202 tests on Monday and currently has 979 active cases of coronavirus.

Balochistan

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the province on Tuesday rose by 29 to 13,321 after conducting 292 tests. There were no new deaths or recoveries, sustaining fatalities and recoveries at 145 and 11,861, respectively. There are now 1,315 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 12 to 15,762 after conducting 2,253 tests. There was 1 new death and 30 recoveries in the past 24 hours, raising casualties to 177 and recoveries to 15,184, leaving 401 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan rose by 33 on Tuesday to 3,041 after conducting 351 tests. The region reported no new deaths, sustaining toll at 71, while its recoveries increased by 14 to 2,649, leaving 321 active cases.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases have increased by 2 to 2,333 after conducting 132 tests. There were no new deaths and 3 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 65 fatalities and 2,178 fully recovered. It now has 90 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 27,489,116 people, with over 896,865 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but there are now signs of easements to help shuttered economies recover. Overall, around 19,590,209 patients of the 27.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far.