Pakistan Reports 3,316 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,186,234, against 1,067,589 recoveries and 26,330 deaths, leaving 92,315 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 3,316 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 52,314 tests—a positivity ratio of 6.3 percent.

The Sindh Health Department has requested the National Command and Operation Center to make vaccination certificates mandatory for citizens wishing to use either banking or post office services. In a letter, it said staff of both sectors should refuse to serve anyone who cannot produce a valid vaccination certificate in a bid to boost the uptake of vaccinations.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,186,234 (Tests: 18,162,771)

Punjab – 405,005

Sindh – 439,119

Balochistan – 32,411

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 165,512

Islamabad – 101,249

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,065

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 32,873

Deaths – 26,330

Recoveries – 1,067,589

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,186,234. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 98 to 26,330. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,270 to 1,067,589, or 90 percent of total infections. There are currently 92,315 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 5,478 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 30 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,096. The province now has 405,005 confirmed cases; it reported 1,848 new infections after conducting 23,610 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.8 percent. There were 1,655 new recoveries recorded, leaving 366,431 fully recovered, and 26,478 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 439,119; it reported 792 new infections on Tuesday after administering 13,899 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.7 percent. The province reported 35 deaths, raising toll to 6,995, while its recoveries rose by 807 to 383,455. Overall, the province now has 48,669 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 312 new cases after conducting 8,163 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.8 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 165,512. It recorded 23 new deaths and 303 recoveries, raising toll to 5,130 and recoveries to 152,401. There are currently 7,981 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 32,411 with 8 new infections after conducting 883 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.91 percent. There were 2 deaths and 48 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 342 fatalities and 31,665 fully recovered. There are now 404 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 293 to 101,249 after conducting 4,547 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.4 percent. There were 3 deaths and 298 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 877 casualties; 94,133 recovered; and 6,239 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday reported 14 new cases after administering 655 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.13 percent. It currently has 10,065 confirmed cases. There was 1 death and 26 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 178 fatalities; 9,545 fully recovered people; and 342 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 49 to 32,837 after administering 557 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.8 percent. There were 4 deaths and 133 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 712 fatalities and 29,959 fully recovered. It now has 2,202 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 221,997,694 people, with over 4,589,119 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 198,606,051 patients of the 221.9 million+ infected have recovered thus far.