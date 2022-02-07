Pakistan Reports 3,338 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,463,111, against 1,344,403 recoveries and 29,516 deaths, leaving 89,192 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 3,338 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 44,779 tests—a positivity ratio of 7.45 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) overseeing Pakistan’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Sunday praised the uptake of vaccinations thanks to a door-to-door campaign. “Highest daily vaccination records set 3 days in a row,” he said in a posting on Twitter. “Nationwide mobile vaccination campaign designed by NCOC and being implemented with help of provinces producing outstanding results. Target is to reach all citizens to allow us to finally end all COVID related restrictions,” he added.

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,463,111. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 38 to 29,516. At the same time, recoveries increased by 4,905 to 1,344,403, or 91.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 89,192 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,684 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 10 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,252. The province now has 489,655 confirmed cases; it reported 1,052 new infections after administering 18,830 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.6 percent. There were 1,922 new recoveries recorded, leaving 460,250 fully recovered, and 16,153 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 552,262; it reported 863 new infections on Monday after conducting 10,390 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.3 percent. The province reported 14 deaths and 581 recoveries, leaving 7,905 deaths and 500,453 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 43,904 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 920 new cases after administering 10,241 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.98 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 203,110. It recorded 12 new deaths and 990 recoveries, raising toll to 6,053 and recoveries to 183,369. There are currently 13,688 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its total confirmed cases to 34,819, reporting 34 new infections after conducting 504 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.7 percent. There were no deaths and 55 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 368 fatalities and 34,014 fully recovered. There are now 437 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 131,628, reporting 291 new cases after conducting 3,648 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.98 percent. There were 2 deaths and 1,066 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 988 casualties; 118,747 recovered; and 11,893 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 5 new cases of coronavirus on Monday after conducting 327 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.5 percent; it currently has 10,896 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 16 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 189 fatalities; 10,385 fully recovered people; and 322 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 173 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 839 tests, a positivity ratio of 20.6 percent, raising confirmed cases to 40,741. There were no deaths and 275 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 761 fatalities and 37,185 fully recovered. It now has 2,795 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 395,980,545 people, with over 5,758,701 reported deaths. The globe is in the midst of yet another COVID-19 surge, as the highly infectious Omicron variant that was originally identified in South Africa sweeps across nations. While the new variant has been deemed less deadly than earlier iterations of the coronavirus, health experts have stressed that even a “mild” case can prove debilitating and urged people to exercise caution, wear masks, and avoid large gatherings. The World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world, stressing that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated. Overall, around 314,825,047 patients of the 395.98 million+ infected have recovered thus far.