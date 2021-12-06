Pakistan Reports 336 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,287,161, against 1,246,464 recoveries and 28,777 deaths, leaving 11,920 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 336 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 42,944 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.78 percent.

The U.S. Embassy on Sunday announced that Islamabad had received another 2.2 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine as part of its ongoing efforts to facilitate the Government of Pakistan in vaccinating its entire population. “Our commitment to COVID-19 response efforts in Pakistan continues,” it said in a posting on Twitter. “Today the U.S. donated an additional 2.2 million Pfizer vaccine doses to Pakistan via the COVAX mechanism. This donation will help complement the impressive campaign to vaccinate all Pakistanis,” it added.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,287,161 (Tests: 22,252,342)

Punjab – 443,519

Sindh – 476,830

Balochistan – 33,507

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 180,383

Islamabad – 107,930

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,413

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,579

Deaths – 28,777

Recoveries – 1,246,464

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,287,161. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 10 to 28,777. At the same time, recoveries increased by 858 to 1,246,464, or 96.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 11,920 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 862 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 4 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,041. The province now has 443,519 confirmed cases; it reported 66 new infections after administering 17,077 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.39 percent. There were 749 new recoveries recorded, leaving 426,144 fully recovered, and 4,334 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 476,830; it reported 156 new infections on Monday after conducting 12,307 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.27 percent. The province reported no deaths and 40 recoveries, maintaining toll at 7,626 and raising total recovered to 462,811. Overall, the province now has 6,393 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 67 new cases after administering 8,003 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.84 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 180,383. It recorded 4 new deaths and 39 recoveries, raising toll to 5,862 and achieving recoveries of 173,778. There are currently 743 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,507, reporting 1 new infection after conducting 1,279 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.08 percent. There were no deaths and 6 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 360 fatalities and 33,099 fully recovered. There are now 48 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 43 to 107,930 after conducting 3,770 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.14 percent. There were 2 deaths and 22 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 960 casualties; 106,607 recovered; and 363 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Monday after conducting 261 tests; it currently has 10,413 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,224 fully recovered people; and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported 3 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 247 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.2 percent. There were no deaths and 2 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 742 fatalities and 33,801 fully recovered. It now has 36 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 266,127,241 people, with over 5,270,938 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 239,757,102 patients of the 266.1 million+ infected have recovered thus far.