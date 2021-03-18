Pakistan Reports 3,495 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections reach 615,810, against 577,501 recoveries and 13,717 deaths, leaving 24,592 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 3,495 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 44,377 tests—a positivity ratio of 7.87 percent.

The private sector has imported an initial shipment of 50,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine, which reached Karachi on Wednesday night. According to officials of AGP Limited, which imported the vaccine, it would be provided to large hospitals and institutions for people who can afford to pay for it. They said that around 150,000 additional doses were expected to reach Pakistan within this week. No price has been fixed for the double-dose vaccine as yet.

Despite passing through two waves of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 61,177, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients—a belief substantiated by a Punjab government official as the “most efficient use of resources”—while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 615,810 (Tests: 9,648,242)

Punjab – 191,186

Sindh – 262,207

Balochistan – 19,269

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 77,443

Islamabad – 49,476

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,965

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 11,264

Deaths – 13,717

Recoveries – 577,501

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 615,810. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 61 to 13,717. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,634 to 577,501, or 93.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 24,592 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,062 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 43 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 5,986. The province now has 191,186 confirmed cases; it reported 1,824 new infections after conducting 17,127 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.65 percent. There were 980 new recoveries recorded, leaving 174,269 fully recovered, and 11,021 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 262,207; it reported 384 new infections on Thursday after conducting 10,590 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.63 percent. The province reported 1 new death, raising toll to 4,469, while its recoveries rose by 196 to 253,237. Overall, the province now has 4,501 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 624 new infections after conducting 7,622 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.19 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 77,443. It recorded 9 new deaths, raising toll to 2,188, while its recoveries have risen by 193 to 71,297. There are currently 3,958 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its confirmed cases to 19,269 with 22 new infections after conducting 493 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.46 percent. There were no deaths and 12 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 202 fatalities and 18,908 fully recovered. There are now 159 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 538 to 49,476 after conducting 6,919 tests; a positivity ratio of 7.77 percent. There were 2 deaths and 192 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 531 casualties; 44,828 recovered; and 4,117 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday after conducting 352 tests; it now has 4,965 confirmed cases. The region reported no deaths or recoveries, leaving 103 fatalities and 4,856 fully recovered people. There are currently 6 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 103 to 11,264 after conducting 1,274 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.08 percent. There were 6 deaths and 61 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 328 fatalities and 10,106 fully recovered. It now has 830 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 121,823,094 people, with over 2,692,728 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now slowly recovering from a second wave of the coronavirus, aided in part by the launch of vaccination campaigns. Overall, around 98,208,769 patients of the 121.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.