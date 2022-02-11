Pakistan Reports 3,498 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,477,573, against 1,365,518 recoveries and 29,687 deaths, leaving 82,368 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 3,498 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 58,077 tests—a positivity ratio of 6 percent.

A new survey published by Gallup Pakistan, the Coronavirus Attitude Tracker Survey Wave XIII, has found that despite the country passing through multiple waves of the pandemic, 61 percent of Pakistanis believe the threat of COVID-19 is “highly exaggerated.” Similarly, 41 percent of Pakistanis polled said they believed the coronavirus was a “foreign conspiracy.” The survey sampled 795 adults from all provinces, with 48 percent of them women and 52 percent men.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,477,573 (Tests: 25,639,757)

Punjab – 493,478

Sindh – 555,920

Balochistan – 34,986

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 207,820

Islamabad – 132,711

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,074

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 41,584

Deaths – 29,687

Recoveries – 1,365,518

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,477,573. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 39 to 29,687. At the same time, recoveries increased by 5,761 to 1,365,518, or 92.4 percent of total infections. There are currently 82,368 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,663 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 24 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,322. The province now has 493,478 confirmed cases; it reported 989 new infections after administering 22,302 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.4 percent. There were 1,757 new recoveries recorded, leaving 467,286 fully recovered, and 12,870 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 555,920; it reported 930 new infections on Friday after conducting 13,418 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.9 percent. The province reported 4 deaths and 633 recoveries, leaving 7,958 deaths and 502,946 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 45,016 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported 941 new cases after administering 14,445 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.5 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 207,820. It recorded 5 new deaths and 1,846 recoveries, raising toll to 6,087 and recoveries to 188,466. There are currently 13,267 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its total confirmed cases to 34,986, reporting 29 new infections after conducting 429 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.75 percent. There were no deaths and 76 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 370 fatalities and 34,241 fully recovered. There are now 375 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 132,711, reporting 311 new cases after conducting 5,578 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.6 percent. There were 5 deaths and 981 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 995 casualties; 122,986 recovered; and 8,730 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 56 new cases of coronavirus on Friday after conducting 461 tests, a positivity ratio of 12 percent; it currently has 11,074 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 8 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 189 fatalities; 10,508 fully recovered people; and 377 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 242 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 1,444 tests, a positivity ratio of 16.7 percent, raising confirmed cases to 41,584. There was 1 death and 460 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 766 fatalities and 39,085 fully recovered. It now has 1,733 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 406,400,320 people, with over 5,808,895 reported deaths. The globe is in the midst of yet another COVID-19 surge, as the highly infectious Omicron variant that was originally identified in South Africa sweeps across nations. While the new variant has been deemed less deadly than earlier iterations of the coronavirus, health experts have stressed that even a “mild” case can prove debilitating and urged people to exercise caution, wear masks, and avoid large gatherings. The World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world, stressing that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated. Overall, around 326,144,351 patients of the 406.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far.