Pakistan Reports 350 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,288,053, against 1,249,421 recoveries and 28,803 deaths, leaving 9,829 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 350 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 46,697 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.75 percent.

The Sindh Health Department on Thursday morning confirmed that Pakistan had detected its first case of the Omicron variant. According to a report by private broadcaster Geo News, the variant was detected in a patient who had recently arrived in the country from abroad. It quoted the health department as saying that authorities were conducting contact tracing to ensure they could curb the spread of the virus.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,288,053 (Tests: 22,385,347)

Punjab – 443,682

Sindh – 477,299

Balochistan – 33,519

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 180,514

Islamabad – 108,022

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,422

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,595

Deaths – 28,803

Recoveries – 1,249,421

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,288,053. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 10 to 28,803. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,355 to 1,249,421, or 97 percent of total infections. There are currently 9,829 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 771 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 2 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,046. The province now has 443,682 confirmed cases; it reported 72 new infections after administering 18,091 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.4 percent. There were 124 new recoveries recorded, leaving 426,526 fully recovered, and 4,110 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 477,299; it reported 180 new infections on Thursday after conducting 10,942 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.6 percent. The province reported no deaths and 2,156 recoveries, maintaining toll at 7,630 and raising total recovered to 465,134. Overall, the province now has 4,535 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 43 new cases after administering 11,025 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.39 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 180,514. It recorded 6 new deaths and 28 recoveries, raising toll to 5,874 and achieving recoveries of 173,919. There are currently 721 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,519, reporting 5 new infections after conducting 583 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.86 percent. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 362 fatalities and 33,112 fully recovered. There are now 45 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 33 to 108,022 after conducting 5,508 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.6 percent. There was 1 death and 40 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 962 casualties; 106,696 recovered; and 364 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 8 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday after conducting 285 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.81 percent; it currently has 10,422 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,224 fully recovered people; and 12 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 263 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.4 percent. There was 1 death and 3 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 743 fatalities and 33,810 fully recovered. It now has 42 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 268,114,267 people, with over 5,295,146 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are struggling to counter mutated variants, or have introduced vaccination boosters to maintain normalcy. There are mounting calls, especially from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help prevent the creation of new mutated variants. Overall, around 241,319,923 patients of the 268.1 million+ infected have recovered thus far.