Pakistan Reports 350 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,282,860, against 1,239,995 recoveries and 28,677 deaths, leaving 14,188 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 350 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 38,038 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.92 percent.

While the U.S. has announced that it is not heading toward a winter lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, Europe is faring far worse. After Austria, Germany has called for stricter restrictions, while The Netherlands has started transporting COVID-19 patients to Germany to ease pressure on Dutch hospitals struggling with a surge in new infections. Authorities in Pakistan have already warned that the country could see a potential fifth wave of the pandemic in the coming weeks and have urged citizens to ensure they are vaccinated and adhere to mask compliance and social distancing to avoid it.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,282,860 (Tests: 21,755,675)

Punjab – 442,638

Sindh – 474,573

Balochistan – 33,456

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 179,720

Islamabad – 107,525

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,410

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,538

Deaths – 28,677

Recoveries – 1,239,995

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,282,860. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 9 to 28,677. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,015 to 1,239,995, or 96.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 14,188 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,007 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 3 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,005. The province now has 442,638 confirmed cases; it reported 82 new infections after administering 15,121 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.54 percent. There were 656 new recoveries recorded, leaving 423,946 fully recovered, and 5,687 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 474,573; it reported 166 new infections on Wednesday after conducting 10,004 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.66 percent. The province reported 2 deaths, raising toll to 7,613, and 59 new recoveries, achieving 459,962 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 6,998 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 76 new cases after administering 8,194 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.93 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 179,720. It recorded 3 new deaths and 241 recoveries, raising toll to 5,821 and achieving recoveries of 172,802. There are currently 1,097 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,456, reporting 3 new infections after conducting 439 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.68 percent. There were no deaths and 10 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 358 fatalities and 33,025 fully recovered. There are now 73 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 19 to 107,525 after conducting 3,835 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.49 percent. There were no deaths and 35 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 952 casualties; 106,290 recovered; and 283 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 2 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday after conducting 303 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.66 percent; it currently has 10,410 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 12 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,211 fully recovered people; and 13 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 142 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.41 percent. There was 1 death and 2 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 742 fatalities and 33,759 fully recovered. It now has 37 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 259,018,163 people, with over 5,183,485 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 234,356,489 patients of the 259 million+ infected have recovered thus far.