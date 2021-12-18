Pakistan Reports 357 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,290,848, against 1,252,396 recoveries and 28,870 deaths, leaving 9,582 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 357 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 47,903 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.74 percent.

Local media on Friday reported that a second case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus had been detected in Karachi. According to Geo News, the infected individual is a 35-year-old who traveled from Britain to Karachi and tested positive during random checking. It cited sources within the Sindh Health Department as saying that infected person had fled the mandatory quarantine facility at a local hotel and was currently on the run.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,290,848 (Tests: 22,778,855)

Punjab – 444,119

Sindh – 478,942

Balochistan – 33,548

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 180,938

Islamabad – 108,240

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,428

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,633

Deaths – 28,870

Recoveries – 1,252,396

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,290,848. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 7 to 28,870. At the same time, recoveries increased by 239 to 1,252,396, or 97 percent of total infections. There are currently 9,582 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 666 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 2 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,057. The province now has 444,119 confirmed cases; it reported 45 new infections after administering 16,025 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.28 percent. There were 163 new recoveries recorded, leaving 428,014 fully recovered, and 3,048 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 478,942; it reported 225 new infections on Saturday after conducting 15,853 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.42 percent. The province reported 1 death and 24 recoveries, raising toll to 7,649 and total recovered to 465,864. Overall, the province now has 5,429 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Saturday reported 51 new cases after administering 9,506 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.54 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 180,938. It recorded 4 new deaths and 20 recoveries, raising toll to 5,907 and recoveries to 174,334. There are currently 697 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,548, reporting 8 new infections after conducting 751 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.06 percent. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 363 fatalities and 33,143 fully recovered. There are now 42 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 25 to 108,240 after conducting 5,212 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.48 percent. There were no deaths and 24 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 963 casualties; 106,973 recovered; and 304 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Saturday after conducting 270 tests; it currently has 10,428 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,229 fully recovered people; and 13 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported 3 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 286 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.05 percent. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 745 fatalities and 33,839 fully recovered. It now has 49 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 273,978,414 people, with over 5,360,791 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are struggling to counter mutated variants, or have introduced vaccination boosters to maintain normalcy. There are mounting calls, especially from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help prevent the mutation of new variants. Overall, around 245,868,660 patients of the 273.98 million+ infected have recovered thus far.