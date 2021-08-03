Pakistan Reports 3,582 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,043,277, against 944,375 recoveries and 23,529 deaths, leaving 75,373 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 3,582 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 49,798 tests—a positivity ratio of 7.2 percent.

Pakistan on Monday announced it was re-imposing several restrictions in major cities across the country to curb the spread of the fourth wave of the coronavirus. Announcing the new measures—applicable to Punjab’s Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan; Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Peshawar and Abbottabad; Sindh’s Karachi and Hyderabad; Islamabad, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit, and Skardu—Planning Minister Asad Umar warned there had been an “alarming” surge in cases over the past week, prompting the decision. The re-imposed restrictions include a return to 50 percent office attendance; two closed days per week; and a ban on indoor dining. It goes into effect from Aug. 3 and would end on Aug. 31.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,043,277 (Tests: 16,158,330)

Punjab – 358,387

Sindh – 387,261

Balochistan – 30,627

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 145,306

Islamabad – 88,344

Gilgit-Baltistan – 8,318

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 25,034

Deaths – 23,529

Recoveries – 944,375

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,043,277. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 67 to 23,529. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,355 to 944,375, or 90.5 percent of total infections. There are currently 75,373 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 3,398 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 16 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 11,083. The province now has 358,387 confirmed cases; it reported 652 new infections after conducting 19,752 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.3 percent. There were 331 new recoveries recorded, leaving 333,529 fully recovered, and 13,775 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 387,261; it reported 1,847 new infections on Tuesday after administering 13,107 tests, a positivity ratio of 14 percent. The province reported 36 deaths, raising toll to 6,057, while its recoveries rose by 424 to 333,201. Overall, the province now has 48,003 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 458 new cases after conducting 9,116 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.02 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 145,306. It recorded 9 new deaths and 207 recoveries, raising toll to 4,477 and recoveries to 136,477. There are currently 4,352 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 30,627 with 125 new infections after conducting 2,825 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.4 percent. There were no deaths and 47 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 328 fatalities and 29,022 fully recovered. There are now 1,277 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 251 to 88,344 after conducting 3,492 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.2 percent. There was 1 death and 124 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 804 casualties; 83,567 recovered; and 3,973 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday recorded 106 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 936 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.3 percent; it now has 8,318 confirmed cases. The region reported no deaths and 64 recoveries, leaving 147 fatalities and 7,316 fully recovered people. There are currently 855 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 143 to 25,034 after administering 570 tests, a positivity ratio of 25 percent. There were 5 deaths and 158 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 633 fatalities and 21,263 fully recovered. It now has 3,138 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 199,611,794 people, with over 4,249,322 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 180,101,722 patients of the 199.6 million+ infected have recovered thus far.