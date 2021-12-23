Pakistan Reports 359 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,292,406, against 1,254,104 recoveries and 28,894 deaths, leaving 9,408 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 359 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 46,564 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.77 percent.

Health authorities in Balochistan have reported 32 suspected cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus—almost all of them emerging from the Kalat district over the past two days. While the cases have yet to be confirmed via genomic sequencing, doctors said that the patients exhibited symptoms of the new variant of concern and had been placed under quarantine. None of the patients have any travel history, they added.

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,292,406. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 2 to 28,894. At the same time, recoveries increased by 510 to 1,254,104, or 97 percent of total infections. There are currently 9,408 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 666 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 1 death due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,061. The province now has 444,380 confirmed cases; it reported 60 new infections after administering 17,370 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.34 percent. There were 199 new recoveries recorded, leaving 428,725 fully recovered, and 2,594 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 479,890; it reported 226 new infections on Thursday after conducting 13,739 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.6 percent. The province reported no deaths and 188 recoveries, maintaining toll at 7,658 and raising total recovered to 466,468. Overall, the province now has 5,764 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 35 new cases after administering 9,515 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.37 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 181,088. It recorded 1 new death and 68 recoveries, raising toll to 5,916 and recoveries to 174,543. There are currently 629 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,614, reporting 8 new infections after conducting 361 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.22 percent. There were no deaths and 2 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 363 fatalities and 33,160 fully recovered. There are now 91 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 25 to 108,354 after conducting 4,596 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.54 percent. There were no deaths and 49 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 964 casualties; 107,124 recovered; and 266 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Thursday after conducting 347 tests; it currently has 10,429 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,229 fully recovered people; and 14 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported 5 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 636 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.79 percent. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 746 fatalities and 33,855 fully recovered. It now has 50 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 277,523,045 people, with over 5,393,374 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are struggling to counter mutated variants, or have introduced vaccination boosters to maintain normalcy. There are mounting calls, especially from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help prevent the mutation of new variants. Overall, around 248,606,198 patients of the 277.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.