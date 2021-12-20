Pakistan Reports 359 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,291,467, against 1,253,001 recoveries and 28,878 deaths, leaving 9,588 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 359 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 43,242 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.83 percent.

Statistics compiled by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), as reported by daily Dawn, have found that the coronavirus mortality rate in Pakistan was 2.24% against a global average of 1.97%. It said that of the 28,870 deaths reported nationwide, 61% were men and 39% women. The youngest Pakistani to die after contracting COVID-19 was two months old; the oldest was a little over 100 years old. Health experts have said the reasons behind the higher mortality rate in Pakistan are likely due to a dearth of state-of-the-art health and diagnostic facilities.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,291,467 (Tests: 22,864,737)

Punjab – 444,216

Sindh – 479,326

Balochistan – 33,558

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 181,011

Islamabad – 108,285

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,429

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,642

Deaths – 28,878

Recoveries – 1,253,001

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,291,467. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 6 to 28,878. At the same time, recoveries increased by 354 to 1,253,001, or 97 percent of total infections. There are currently 9,588 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 666 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 1 death due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,059. The province now has 444,216 confirmed cases; it reported 52 new infections after administering 15,263 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.34 percent. There were 241 new recoveries recorded, leaving 428,422 fully recovered, and 2,735 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 479,326; it reported 236 new infections on Monday after conducting 14,063 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.7 percent. The province reported 3 deaths and 67 recoveries, raising toll to 7,652 and total recovered to 465,933. Overall, the province now has 5,741 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 35 new cases after administering 9,391 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.37 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 181,011. It recorded 2 new deaths and 16 recoveries, raising toll to 5,909 and recoveries to 174,402. There are currently 700 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,558, reporting 7 new infections after conducting 792 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.88 percent. There were no deaths and 2 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 363 fatalities and 33,148 fully recovered. There are now 47 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 26 to 108,285 after conducting 3,423 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.76 percent. There were no deaths and 25 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 964 casualties; 107,022 recovered; and 299 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 1 new case of coronavirus on Monday after conducting 156 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.64 percent; it currently has 10,429 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,229 fully recovered people; and 14 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 154 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.3 percent. There were no deaths and 3 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 745 fatalities and 33,845 fully recovered. It now has 52 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 275,017,621 people, with over 5,370,460 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are struggling to counter mutated variants, or have introduced vaccination boosters to maintain normalcy. There are mounting calls, especially from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help prevent the mutation of new variants. Overall, around 246,766,524 patients of the 275 million+ infected have recovered thus far.