Pakistan Reports 3,613 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,182,918, against 1,064,319 recoveries and 26,232 deaths, leaving 92,367 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 3,613 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 57,131 tests—a positivity ratio of 6.3 percent.

The Punjab government has directed police and district administrators in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Sheikhupura, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, Gujrat, Sialkot, and Bhakkar to strictly enforce COVID-19 SOPs to curb the spread of the pandemic in “high-risk” districts. The provincial government last week suspended intercity public transport and shuttered educational institutions till Sept. 14 amidst a surge in patients requiring hospitalization, with authorities warning that the healthcare infrastructure was coming under great pressure by the new intake.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,182,918 (Tests: 18,110,457)

Punjab – 403,157

Sindh – 438,327

Balochistan – 32,403

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 165,200

Islamabad – 100,956

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,051

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 32,824

Deaths – 26,232

Recoveries – 1,064,319

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,182,918. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 57 to 26,232. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,438 to 1,064,319, or 90 percent of total infections. There are currently 92,367 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 5,606 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 27 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,066. The province now has 403,157 confirmed cases; it reported 1,784 new infections after conducting 23,343 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.6 percent. There were 1,235 new recoveries recorded, leaving 364,776 fully recovered, and 26,315 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 438,327; it reported 1,016 new infections on Monday after administering 16,642 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.1 percent. The province reported 5 deaths, raising toll to 6,960, while its recoveries rose by 1,000 to 382,648. Overall, the province now has 48,719 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 468 new cases after conducting 10,126 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.6 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 165,200. It recorded 20 new deaths and 692 recoveries, raising toll to 5,107 and recoveries to 152,098. There are currently 7,995 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 32,403 with 29 new infections after conducting 1,415 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.05 percent. There were no deaths and 77 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 340 fatalities and 31,617 fully recovered. There are now 446 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 198 to 100,956 after conducting 4,258 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.6 percent. There was 1 death and 213 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 874 casualties; 93,835 recovered; and 6,247 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday reported 12 new cases after administering 498 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.4 percent. It currently has 10,051 confirmed cases. There were 2 deaths and 50 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 177 fatalities; 9,519 fully recovered people; and 355 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 106 to 32,824 after administering 849 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.5 percent. There were 2 deaths and 171 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 708 fatalities and 29,826 fully recovered. It now has 2,290 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 221,556,009 people, with over 4,581,930 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 198,063,983 patients of the 221.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.