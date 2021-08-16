Pakistan Reports 3,669 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,102,079, against 989,013 recoveries and 24,478 deaths, leaving 88,588 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 3,669 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 53,644 tests—a positivity ratio of 6.8 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) over the weekend launched the Pak COVID-19 Vaccination Pass mobile phone app to help identify fake vaccination certificates and provide easy access to their vaccination status for the inoculated. The “digital wallet” has been launched as a direct result of numerous complaints about citizens using fake vaccination certificates to avail restricted services such as indoor dining and tourism. The application can be downloaded for both Android and iOS devices, and would require users to enter their CNIC to obtain verification of their vaccination status.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,102,079 (Tests: 16,902,015)

Punjab – 372,750

Sindh – 412,165

Balochistan – 31,583

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 152,625

Islamabad – 94,108

Gilgit-Baltistan – 9,396

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 29,452

Deaths – 24,478

Recoveries – 989,013

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,102,079. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 72 to 24,478. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,218 to 989,013, or 89.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 88,588 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,787 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 25 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 11,372. The province now has 372,750 confirmed cases; it reported 1,145 new infections after conducting 19,256 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.9 percent. There were 731 new recoveries recorded, leaving 340,112 fully recovered, and 21,266 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 412,165; it reported 1,399 new infections on Monday after administering 19,059 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.3 percent. The province reported 26 deaths, raising toll to 6,439, while its recoveries rose by 425 to 358,060. Overall, the province now has 47,666 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 428 new cases after conducting 9,245 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.6 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 152,625. It recorded 14 new deaths and 291 recoveries, raising toll to 4,668 and recoveries to 141,041. There are currently 6,916 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 31,583 with 27 new infections after conducting 553 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.9 percent. There was 1 death and 110 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 335 fatalities and 30,431 fully recovered. There are now 817 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 325 to 94,108 after conducting 3,535 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.2 percent. There were 3 deaths and 414 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 834 casualties; 87,453recovered; and 5,821 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday recorded 80 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 962 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.3 percent; it now has 9,396 confirmed cases. The region reported 1 death and 30 recoveries, leaving 164 fatalities and 8,216 fully recovered people. There are currently 1,016 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 265 to 29,452 after administering 1,034 tests, a positivity ratio of 25.6 percent. There were 2 deaths and 217 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 666 fatalities and 23,700 fully recovered. It now has 5,086 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 207,993,343 people, with over 4,374,916 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 186,456,626 patients of the 207.9 million+ infected have recovered thus far.