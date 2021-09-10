Pakistan Reports 3,689 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,197,887, against 1,079,867 recoveries and 26,580 deaths, leaving 91,440 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 3,689 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 61,128 tests—a positivity ratio of 6.03 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) issued a notification on Thursday night confirming that educational institutions; intercity transport; and indoor gyms would remain closed in 24 “high disease prevalence districts” of the country—Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, Bhakkar, Multan and Bahawalpur in Punjab; Haripur, Malakand, Mansehra, Swabi, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Abbottabad and Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; and Islamabad—till Sept. 15 in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus. All types of indoor and outdoor gatherings are also banned in these areas, it added.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,197,887 (Tests: 18,347,597)

Punjab – 410,463

Sindh – 442,401

Balochistan – 32,517

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 167,154

Islamabad – 102,094

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,127

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 33,131

Deaths – 26,580

Recoveries – 1,079,867

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,197,887. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 83 to 26,580. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,755 to 1,079,867, or 90.1 percent of total infections. There are currently 91,440 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 5,362 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 36 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,171. The province now has 410,463 confirmed cases; it reported 1,705 new infections after conducting 22,966 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.4 percent. There were 1,810 new recoveries recorded, leaving 371,661 fully recovered, and 26,631 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 442,401; it reported 991 new infections on Friday after administering 19,449 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.1 percent. The province reported 16 deaths, raising toll to 7,089, while its recoveries rose by 871 to 386,366. Overall, the province now has 48,946 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported 590 new cases after conducting 11,379 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.2 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 167,154. It recorded 25 new deaths and 314 recoveries, raising toll to 5,200 and recoveries to 153,933. There are currently 8,021 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its confirmed cases to 32,517 with 37 new infections after conducting 1,101 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.4 percent. There were no deaths and 53 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 342 fatalities and 31,826 fully recovered. There are now 349 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 254 to 102,094 after conducting 4,529 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.6 percent. There were 5 deaths and 534 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 884 casualties; 96,037 recovered; and 5,173 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday reported 18 new cases after administering 615 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.9 percent. It currently has 10,127 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 30 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 179 fatalities; 9,620 fully recovered people; and 328 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 94 to 33,131 after administering 1,089 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.6 percent. There was 1 death and 143 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 715 fatalities and 30,424 fully recovered. It now has 1,992 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 224,047,692 people, with over 4,621,180 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 200,632,332 patients of the 224 million+ infected have recovered thus far.