Pakistan Reports 3,752 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,008,446, against 927,599 recoveries and 23,048 deaths, leaving 57,799 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 3,752 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 49,947 tests—a positivity ratio of 7.5 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar on Sunday claimed that the government hoped to achieve a target of vaccinating 40 percent of the eligible adult population against the coronavirus by the end of August. In a posting on Twitter, he said that thus far, total doses of vaccines administered had exceeded 25 million. “Total number of people vaccinated has now crossed 2 million,” he said, adding that the government planned to further expedite the process in the next month.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,008,446 (Tests: 15,717,061)

Punjab – 353,238

Sindh – 367,092

Balochistan – 29,571

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 141,925

Islamabad – 85,780

Gilgit-Baltistan – 7,747

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 23,093

Deaths – 23,048

Recoveries – 927,599

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,008,446. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 32 to 23,048. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,641 to 927,599, or 92 percent of total infections. There are currently 57,799 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,677 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 5 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,944. The province now has 353,238 confirmed cases; it reported 556 new infections after conducting 17,751 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.13 percent. There were 203 new recoveries recorded, leaving 331,189 fully recovered, and 11,105 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 367,092; it reported 2,308 new infections on Monday after administering 18,122 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.7 percent. The province reported 19 deaths, raising toll to 5,833, while its recoveries rose by 799 to 323,585. Overall, the province now has 37,674 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 298 new cases after conducting 8,311 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.6 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 141,925. It recorded 3 new deaths and 231 recoveries, raising toll to 4,420 and recoveries to 134,962. There are currently 2,543 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 29,571 with 77 new infections after conducting 1,727 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.4 percent. There were 3 deaths and 145 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 325 fatalities and 27,875 fully recovered. There are now 1,371 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 261 to 85,780 after conducting 2,383 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.9 percent. There was 1 death and 149 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 793 casualties; 82,628 recovered; and 2,359 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday recorded 45 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 740 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.1 percent; it now has 7,747 confirmed cases. The region reported 1 death and 68 recoveries, leaving 123 fatalities and 6,945 fully recovered people. There are currently 679 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 207 to 23,093 after administering 913 tests, a positivity ratio of 22.7 percent. There were no deaths and 46 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 610 fatalities and 20,415 fully recovered. It now has 2,068 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 194,835,316 people, with over 4,175,129 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 176,779,229 patients of the 194.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.