Pakistan Reports 377 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,285,631, against 1,242,718 recoveries and 28,745 deaths, leaving 14,168 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 377 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 44,137 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.85 percent.

Concerned about the threat posed by the Omicron variant, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday decided to adopt a “zero tolerance” policy toward vaccine hesitancy, directing authorities to deploy teams at various public spots to inoculate unvaccinated individuals. The forum also decided to launch a special awareness campaign for the implementation of the vaccination program, noting that 40 call centers had been established nationwide to contact citizens who have yet to get their second dose.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,285,631 (Tests: 22,072,293)

Punjab – 443,240

Sindh – 476,017

Balochistan – 33,488

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 180,146

Islamabad – 107,765

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,412

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,563

Deaths – 28,745

Recoveries – 1,242,718

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,285,631. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 8 to 28,745. At the same time, recoveries increased by 364 to 1,242,718, or 96.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 14,168 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 904 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 1 death due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,028. The province now has 443,240 confirmed cases; it reported 55 new infections after administering 17,173 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.32 percent. There were 143 new recoveries recorded, leaving 425,084 fully recovered, and 5,128 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 476,017; it reported 197 new infections on Thursday after conducting 12,443 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.6 percent. The province reported 1 death and 105 recoveries, raising toll to 7,622 and total recovered to 460,462. Overall, the province now has 7,933 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 71 new cases after administering 8,289 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.86 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 180,146. It recorded 5 new deaths and 79 recoveries, raising toll to 5,851 and achieving recoveries of 173,574. There are currently 721 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,488, reporting 4 new infections after conducting 1,106 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.36 percent. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 360 fatalities and 33,075 fully recovered. There are now 53 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 43 to 107,765 after conducting 4,542 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.95 percent. There was 1 death and 29 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 956 casualties; 106,517 recovered; and 292 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Thursday after conducting 312 tests; it currently has 10,412 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,219 fully recovered people; and 7 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 272 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.57 percent. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 742 fatalities and 33,787 fully recovered. It now has 34 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 263,756,570 people, with over 5,242,126 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 238,094,873 patients of the 263.7 million+ infected have recovered thus far.