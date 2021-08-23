Pakistan Reports 3,772 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,127,584, against 1,012,662 recoveries and 25,003 deaths, leaving 89,919 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 3,772 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 53,881 tests—a positivity ratio of 7 percent.

The Sindh government over the weekend issued a notification announcing that all public and private educational institutions would remain closed “till further orders” to allow the full vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff. It warned that any institution that reopened before its entire staff had been fully vaccinated and all COVID-19 SOPs had been implemented would face strict legal action, including the suspension or cancellation of school registration. Separately, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has announced that it would blocked the mobile phone connections of people in Peshawar who do not get vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of the month.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,127,584 (Tests: 17,276,450)

Punjab – 380,844

Sindh – 420,955

Balochistan – 31,845

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 157,148

Islamabad – 96,390

Gilgit-Baltistan – 9,656

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 30,746

Deaths – 25,003

Recoveries – 1,012,662

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,127,584. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 80 to 25,003. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,107 to 1,012,662, or 89.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 89,919 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 5,390 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 30 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 11,557. The province now has 380,844 confirmed cases; it reported 1,270 new infections after conducting 21,289 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.96 percent. There were 1,012 new recoveries recorded, leaving 345,862 fully recovered, and 23,425 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 420,955; it reported 1,145 new infections on Monday after administering 14,322 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.99 percent. The province reported 22 deaths, raising toll to 6,612, while its recoveries rose by 740 to 366,475. Overall, the province now has 47,868 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported 783 new cases after conducting 11,814 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.6 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 157,148. It recorded 25 new deaths and 561 recoveries, raising toll to 4,797 and recoveries to 144,693. There are currently 7,658 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 31,845 with 26 new infections after conducting 681 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.8 percent. There were no deaths and 101 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 335 fatalities and 30,988 fully recovered. There are now 522 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 360 to 96,390 after conducting 4,343 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.3 percent. There was 1 death and 232 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 852 casualties; 89,935 recovered; and 5,603 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday reported 39 new cases after administering 350 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.1 percent. It currently has 9,656 confirmed cases. There were no new deaths and 82 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 170 fatalities; 8,828 fully recovered people; and 658 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 149 to 30,746 after administering 1,082 tests, a positivity ratio of 13.8 percent. There were 2 deaths and 379 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 680 fatalities and 25,881 fully recovered. It now has 4,185 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 212,595,397 people, with over 4,444,648 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 190,210,934 patients of the 212.6 million+ infected have recovered thus far.