Pakistan Reports 378 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,515,392, against 1,455,765 recoveries and 30,281 deaths, leaving 29,346 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 378 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 29,216 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.3 percent.

There are currently 29,346 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 778 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 4 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,530. The province now has 502,968 confirmed cases; it reported 124 new infections after administering 17,148 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.72 percent. There were 227 new recoveries recorded, leaving 485,989 fully recovered, and 3,449 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 570,353; it reported 92 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 3,015 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.05 percent. The province reported no deaths and 110 recoveries, leaving 8,085 deaths and 539,597 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 22,671 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 117 new cases after administering 5,770 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.03 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 217,304. It recorded 3 new deaths and 111 recoveries, raising toll to 6,291 and recoveries to 208,621. There are currently 2,392 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,398, reporting 10 new infections after conducting 347 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.88 percent. There was 1 death and 18 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 377 fatalities and 34,961 fully recovered. There are now 60 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 134,662, reporting 19 new cases after conducting 2,438 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.78 percent. There was 1 death and 100 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,019 casualties; 133,262 recovered; and 381 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 5 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday after conducting 141 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.55 percent; it currently has 11,582 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 191 fatalities; 11,223 fully recovered people; and 168 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 357 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.08 percent, raising confirmed cases to 43,125. There were no deaths and 37 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 788 fatalities and 42,112 fully recovered. It now has 225 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 448,169,591 people, with over 6,027,357 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 382,342,323 patients of the 448.2 million+ infected have recovered thus far.