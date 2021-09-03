Pakistan Reports 3,787 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,171,578, against 1,055,467 recoveries and 26,035 deaths, leaving 90,076 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 3,787 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 59,745 tests—a positivity ratio of 6.3 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar on Thursday reiterated caution about the ongoing fourth wave of the coronavirus and urged all citizens to get themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus. “As seen globally, impact of Indian Delta variant in Pakistan also shows that it spreads faster and increases chances of patients to need hospitalization,” he wrote in a posting on Twitter. “Right now both hospital inflow and critical care patients at highest level since start of COVID. Please follow SOPs and vaccinate,” he added.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,171,578 (Tests: 17,931,365)

Punjab – 397,694

Sindh – 435,159

Balochistan – 32,329

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 163,677

Islamabad – 100,242

Gilgit-Baltistan – 9,993

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 32,484

Deaths – 26,035

Recoveries – 1,055,467

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,171,578. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 57 to 26,035. At the same time, recoveries increased by 6,595 to 1,055,467, or 90.1 percent of total infections. There are currently 90,076 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 5,606 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 20 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 11,979. The province now has 397,694 confirmed cases; it reported 1,368 new infections after conducting 22,549 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.1 percent. There were 1,015 new recoveries recorded, leaving 361,071 fully recovered, and 24,644 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 435,159; it reported 1,228 new infections on Friday after administering 17,107 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.2 percent. The province reported 8 deaths, raising toll to 6,932, while its recoveries rose by 4,429 to 380,359. Overall, the province now has 47,868 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported 667 new cases after conducting 10,521 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.3 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 163,677. It recorded 26 new deaths and 460 recoveries, raising toll to 5,041 and recoveries to 150,694. There are currently 7,942 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its confirmed cases to 32,329 with 47 new infections after conducting 1,407 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.3 percent. There were no deaths and 61 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 339 fatalities and 31,495 fully recovered. There are now 495 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 332 to 100,242 after conducting 6,474 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.1 percent. There were 2 deaths and 340 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 868 casualties; 93,200 recovered; and 6,174 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday reported 41 new cases after administering 685 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.98 percent. It currently has 9,993 confirmed cases. There was 1 death and 42 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 174 fatalities; 9,444 fully recovered people; and 375 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 104 to 32,484 after administering 1,002 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.4 percent. There were no deaths and 248 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 702 fatalities and 29,204 fully recovered. It now has 2,578 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 219,975,001 people, with over 4,557,307 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 196,632,018 patients of the 219.9 million+ infected have recovered thus far.