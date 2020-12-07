Pakistan Reports 3,795 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections climb to 420,294 against 356,542 recoveries and 8,398 deaths, leaving 55,354 active cases

Pakistan on Monday recorded 3,795 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 39,076 tests—a positivity ratio of 9.71 percent.

Seven patients being treated for COVID-19 died over the weekend after Peshawar’s Khyber Teaching Hospital ran out of oxygen supplies. According to a spokesman for the hospital, the patients died on Saturday night when the Rawalpindi-based vendor failed to reach the hospital on time. Provincial Health Minister Taimur Jhagra has said that the hospital’s board of governors had been ordered to complete their investigation into the incident and take action against those responsible within 48 hours.

Pakistan is now in the midst of a second wave of the coronavirus, but has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 75,307, with daily testing still significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 420,294 (Tests: 5,794,242)

Punjab – 123,762

Sindh – 184,486

Balochistan – 17,466

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 49,676

Islamabad – 32,816

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,732

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 7,356

Deaths – 8,398

Recoveries – 356,542

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 420,294. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 37 to 8,398. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,530 to 356,542, or 84.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 55,354 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the National Command and Operation Center saying 2,539 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 15 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 3,177. The province now has 123,762 confirmed cases; it reported 807 new infections after conducting 14,577 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.54 percent. There were 86 new recoveries recorded, leaving 99,396 fully recovered, and 21,189 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 184,486; it reported 2,013 new infections on Monday after conducting 12,720 tests, a positivity ratio of 15.83 percent. The province reported 8 new deaths, raising toll to 3,019, while its recoveries rose by 1,014 to 159,581. Overall, the province now has 21,886 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government has recorded 456 new infections after conducting 5,550 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.22 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 49,676. It recorded 9 new deaths, raising toll to 1,413, while its recoveries have risen by 86 to 44,253. There are currently 4,010 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 17,466 with 26 new infections after conducting 224 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.61 percent. There were no deaths and 73 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 169 fatalities and 16,736 fully recovered. There are now 561 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 402 to 32,816 after conducting 4,901 tests; a positivity ratio of 8.20 percent. There was 1 death and 188 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 335 casualties; 26,396 recovered; and 6,079 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday increased by 13 to 4,732 after conducting 450 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.89 percent. The region reported no deaths and 14 recoveries, leaving 98 fatalities and 4,482 fully recovered people. There are currently 152 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 78 to 7,356 after conducting 654 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.93 percent. There were 69 recoveries and 4 deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving 179 fatalities and 5,698 fully recovered. It now has 1,477 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 67,392,712 people, with over 1,541,745 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now reeling from a second wave of the coronavirus, with many countries imposing fresh lockdowns or targeted closures in a bid to curb its spread ahead of the upcoming winter holidays. Overall, around 46,583,680 patients of the 67.39 million+ infected have recovered thus far.