Pakistan Reports 3,800 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,156,281, against 1,036,921 recoveries and 25,670 deaths, leaving 93,690 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 3,800 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 56,279 tests—a positivity ratio of 6.7 percent.

The Ministry of National Health Services on Saturday announced that a single dose of a booster shot against COVID-19 for people needing to travel abroad had been fixed at Rs. 1,270. According to an official notification, booster shots are restricted for travelers at the moment and would only be administered at selected vaccination centers upon receipt of payment. It said the payment would need to be deposited in the relevant account at all branches of the National Bank of Pakistan. Booster shots are believed to be required for Pakistanis wishing to travel to countries that do not recognize Chinese COVID-19 vaccines, which have been administered to the majority here.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,156,281 (Tests: 17,704,220)

Punjab – 391,297

Sindh – 430,594

Balochistan – 32,200

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 161,381

Islamabad – 98,951

Gilgit-Baltistan – 9,870

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 31,988

Deaths – 25,670

Recoveries – 1,036,921

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,156,281. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 66 to 25,670. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,548 to 1,036,921, or 89.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 93,690 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 5,612 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 24 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 11,823. The province now has 391,297 confirmed cases; it reported 1,609 new infections after conducting 22,658 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.1 percent. There were 1,940 new recoveries recorded, leaving 354,271 fully recovered, and 25,203 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 430,594; it reported 1,172 new infections on Monday after administering 15,836 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.4 percent. The province reported 22 deaths, raising toll to 6,834, while its recoveries rose by 255 to 372,982. Overall, the province now has 50,778 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 622 new cases after conducting 9,195 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.7 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 161,381. It recorded 17 new deaths and 689 recoveries, raising toll to 4,944 and recoveries to 148,541. There are currently 7,896 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 32,200 with 43 new infections after conducting 870 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.9 percent. There were no deaths and 74 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 338 fatalities and 31,333 fully recovered. There are now 529 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 212 to 98,951 after conducting 6,330 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.3 percent. There were 2 deaths and 250 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 863 casualties; 92,245 recovered; and 5,843 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday reported 15 new cases after administering 534 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.8 percent. It currently has 9,870 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 23 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 173 fatalities; 9,282 fully recovered people; and 415 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 127 to 31,988 after administering 856 tests, a positivity ratio of 14.8 percent. There was 1 death and 317 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 695 fatalities and 28,267 fully recovered. It now has 3,026 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 217,214,884 people, with over 4,515,053 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 194,114,330 patients of the 217.2 million+ infected have recovered thus far.