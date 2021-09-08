Pakistan Reports 3,902 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,190,136, against 1,071,976 recoveries and 26,413 deaths, leaving 91,747 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 3,902 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 60,537 tests—a positivity ratio of 6.4 percent.

Pakistan received 5.9 million doses of Chinese coronavirus vaccines at Islamabad on Tuesday, with state-run APP reporting that the latest tranche was airlifted from Beijing by PIA, which had on Aug. 29 airlifted 12.9 million doses from China through four special cargo flights. Separately, the National Command and Operation Center issued a clarification on its Twitter account, stressing that there was no truth to rumors of educational institutions being shuttered nationwide in a bid to curb the spread of the ongoing fourth wave of the pandemic.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,190,136 (Tests: 18,223,308)

Punjab – 406,960

Sindh – 440,164

Balochistan – 32,456

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 165,980

Islamabad – 101,550

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,084

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 32,942

Deaths – 26,413

Recoveries – 1,071,976

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,190,136. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 83 to 26,413. At the same time, recoveries increased by 4,387 to 1,071,976, or 90.1 percent of total infections. There are currently 91,747 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 5,389 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 22 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,118. The province now has 406,960 confirmed cases; it reported 1,955 new infections after conducting 23,818 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.2 percent. There were 1,721 new recoveries recorded, leaving 368,152 fully recovered, and 26,690 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 440,164; it reported 1,045 new infections on Wednesday after administering 18,523 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.6 percent. The province reported 35 deaths, raising toll to 7,030, while its recoveries rose by 914 to 384,369. Overall, the province now has 48,765 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 468 new cases after conducting 10,516 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.4 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 165,980. It recorded 25 new deaths and 803 recoveries, raising toll to 5,155 and recoveries to 153,204. There are currently 7,621 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 32,456 with 45 new infections after conducting 1,136 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.96 percent. There were no deaths and 64 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 342 fatalities and 31,729 fully recovered. There are now 385 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 301 to 101,550 after conducting 5,064 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.9 percent. There were no deaths and 681 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 877 casualties; 94,814 recovered; and 5,859 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday reported 19 new cases after administering 714 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.7 percent. It currently has 10,084 confirmed cases. There was 1 death and 37 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 179 fatalities; 9,582 fully recovered people; and 323 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 69 to 32,942 after administering 766 tests, a positivity ratio of 9 percent. There were no deaths and 167 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 712 fatalities and 30,126 fully recovered. It now has 2,104 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 222,761,594 people, with over 4,599,807 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 199,282,413 patients of the 222.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.