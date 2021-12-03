Pakistan Reports 391 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,286,022, against 1,245,155 recoveries and 28,753 deaths, leaving 12,114 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 391 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 46,457 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.84 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Thursday urged all provincial governments to expedite their coronavirus vaccination drives, reiterating that this was the best way to minimize the threat posed by the Omicron variant that is spreading across the globe. According to a statement, the forum evaluated vaccination targets for each district, and also reviewed the state of oxygen generation and distribution in case the healthcare infrastructure comes under pressure once more.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,286,022 (Tests: 22,118,750)

Punjab – 443,310

Sindh – 476,233

Balochistan – 33,491

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 180,194

Islamabad – 107,811

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,413

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,570

Deaths – 28,753

Recoveries – 1,245,155

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,286,022. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 8 to 28,753. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,437 to 1,245,155, or 96.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 12,114 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 895 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 3 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,031. The province now has 443,310 confirmed cases; it reported 70 new infections after administering 17,085 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.41 percent. There were 141 new recoveries recorded, leaving 425,225 fully recovered, and 5,054 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 476,233; it reported 216 new infections on Friday after conducting 14,359 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.5 percent. The province reported no deaths and 2,196 recoveries, maintaining toll at 7,622 and raising total recovered to 462,658. Overall, the province now has 5,953 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported 48 new cases after administering 8,108 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.59 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 180,194. It recorded 4 new deaths and 65 recoveries, raising toll to 5,855 and achieving recoveries of 173,639. There are currently 700 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,491, reporting 3 new infections after conducting 1,867 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.16 percent. There were no deaths and 2 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 360 fatalities and 33,077 fully recovered. There are now 54 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 46 to 107,811 after conducting 4,539 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.01 percent. There was 1 death and 28 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 957 casualties; 106,545 recovered; and 309 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 1 new case of coronavirus on Friday after conducting 254 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.39 percent; it currently has 10,413 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,219 fully recovered people; and 8 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 245 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.86 percent. There were no deaths and 5 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 742 fatalities and 33,792 fully recovered. It now has 36 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 264,473,414 people, with over 5,250,050 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 238,491,413 patients of the 264.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.