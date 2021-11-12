Pakistan Reports 391 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,279,142, against 1,227,228 recoveries and 28,584 deaths, leaving 23,330 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 391 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 38,524 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.01 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Thursday announced that its Health Expert Committee had approved the Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines for inoculations of children 12 years and above. The vaccines would be available for children from Nov. 15 at all designated vaccination centers, it said. “Now, these vaccines will also be available in addition to already approved Pfizer for children above 12 years,” it added.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,279,142 (Tests: 21,318,930)

Punjab – 441,631

Sindh – 473,052

Balochistan – 33,383

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 178,926

Islamabad – 107,249

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,400

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,501

Deaths – 28,584

Recoveries – 1,227,228

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,279,142. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 9 to 28,584. At the same time, recoveries increased by 322 to 1,227,228, or 95.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 23,330 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,158 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 5 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,967. The province now has 441,631 confirmed cases; it reported 138 new infections after administering 17,568 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.74 percent. There were 193 new recoveries recorded, leaving 421,058 fully recovered, and 7,606 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 473,052; it reported 127 new infections on Friday after conducting 7,983 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.6 percent. The province reported no deaths, maintaining toll at 7,599, and 55 new recoveries, achieving 451,643 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 13,810 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported 80 new cases after administering 8,382 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.95 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 178,926. It recorded 4 new deaths and 38 recoveries, raising toll to 5,786 and achieving recoveries of 171,733. There are currently 1,407 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its confirmed cases to 33,383 with 15 new infections after conducting 655 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.3 percent. There were no deaths and 3 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 358 fatalities and 32,900 fully recovered. There are now 125 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 26 to 107,249 after conducting 3,372 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.77 percent. There were no deaths and 30 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 947 casualties; 105,983 recovered; and 319 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 2 new cases of coronavirus on Friday after conducting 370 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.54 percent; it currently has 10,400 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,195 fully recovered people; and 19 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported 3 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 194 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.55 percent. There were no deaths and 3 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 741 fatalities and 33,716 fully recovered. It now has 44 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 252,651,684 people, with over 5,095,673 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 228,575,348 patients of the 252.6 million+ infected have recovered thus far.