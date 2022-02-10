Pakistan Reports 3,914 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,474,075, against 1,359,757 recoveries and 29,648 deaths, leaving 84,670 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 3,914 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 54,638 tests—a positivity ratio of 7.2 percent.

The U.S. has donated over 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan thus far, the U.S. Mission in Pakistan announced on Wednesday, noting that with the shipment of 4.7 million Pfizer doses earlier this week, “U.S. donated vaccines to Pakistan have now reached over 52 million.” According to U.S. Embassy Islamabad’s Chargé d’affaires Angela P. Aggeler, Washington also continues to work with Islamabad to improve infection prevention and control and enhance patient care, as well as expand its capacity to deal with diseases in the future.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,474,075 (Tests: 25,581,680)

Punjab – 492,489

Sindh – 554,990

Balochistan – 34,957

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 206,879

Islamabad – 132,400

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,018

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 41,342

Deaths – 29,648

Recoveries – 1,359,757

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,474,075. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 47 to 29,648. At the same time, recoveries increased by 5,459 to 1,359,757, or 92.2 percent of total infections. There are currently 84,670 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,716 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 13 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,298. The province now has 492,489 confirmed cases; it reported 971 new infections after administering 23,544 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.1 percent. There were 1,829 new recoveries recorded, leaving 465,529 fully recovered, and 13,662 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 554,990; it reported 978 new infections on Thursday after conducting 11,110 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.8 percent. The province reported 27 deaths and 589 recoveries, leaving 7,954 deaths and 502,313 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 44,723 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 1,374 new cases after administering 11,707 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.7 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 206,879. It recorded 6 new deaths and 1,333 recoveries, raising toll to 6,082 and recoveries to 186,620. There are currently 14,177 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its total confirmed cases to 34,957, reporting 47 new infections after conducting 680 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.9 percent. There were no deaths and 48 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 370 fatalities and 34,165 fully recovered. There are now 422 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 132,400, reporting 239 new cases after conducting 5,405 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.4 percent. There were no deaths and 1,031 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 990 casualties; 122,005 recovered; and 9,405 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 31 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday after conducting 552 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.6 percent; it currently has 11,018 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 31 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 189 fatalities; 10,500 fully recovered people; and 329 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 274 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 1,640 tests, a positivity ratio of 16.7 percent, raising confirmed cases to 41,342. There was 1 death and 598 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 765 fatalities and 38,625 fully recovered. It now has 1,952 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 403,700,512 people, with over 5,796,202 reported deaths. The globe is in the midst of yet another COVID-19 surge, as the highly infectious Omicron variant that was originally identified in South Africa sweeps across nations. While the new variant has been deemed less deadly than earlier iterations of the coronavirus, health experts have stressed that even a “mild” case can prove debilitating and urged people to exercise caution, wear masks, and avoid large gatherings. The World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world, stressing that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated. Overall, around 323,730,844 patients of the 403.7 million+ infected have recovered thus far.