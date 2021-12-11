Pakistan Reports 395 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,288,761, against 1,250,427 recoveries and 28,823 deaths, leaving 9,511 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 395 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 50,859 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.78 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday announced it was launching a nationwide campaign to ensure vaccination for all employees and customers of Pakistan’s transport sector. Under the campaign, authorities would inspect all entrances and exits of bus stops, toll plazas and interchanges as well as all types of public and private intercity and intra-city transport. Additionally, inspection teams would be deployed on motorways, national highways and inter-provincial boundaries. The NCOC statement stressed that only vaccinated individuals would be permitted to travel, while anyone who had not been vaccinated would be inoculated on the spot via mobile vaccination teams.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,288,761 (Tests: 22,479,184)

Punjab – 443,794

Sindh – 477,721

Balochistan – 33,528

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 180,611

Islamabad – 108,081

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,425

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,601

Deaths – 28,823

Recoveries – 1,250,427

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,288,761. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 11 to 28,823. At the same time, recoveries increased by 358 to 1,250,427, or 97 percent of total infections. There are currently 9,511 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 759 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 2 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,050. The province now has 443,794 confirmed cases; it reported 47 new infections after administering 17,217 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.27 percent. There were 263 new recoveries recorded, leaving 427,248 fully recovered, and 3,496 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 477,721; it reported 255 new infections on Saturday after conducting 17,291 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.5 percent. The province reported 3 deaths and 14 recoveries, raising toll to 7,634 and total recovered to 465,266. Overall, the province now has 4,821 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Saturday reported 47 new cases after administering 10,554 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.44 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 180,611. It recorded 6 new deaths and 45 recoveries, raising toll to 5,885 and achieving recoveries of 173,997. There are currently 729 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,528, reporting 6 new infections after conducting 635 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.95 percent. There were no deaths and 8 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 363 fatalities and 33,125 fully recovered. There are now 40 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 39 to 108,081 after conducting 4,639 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.84 percent. There were no deaths and 24 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 962 casualties; 106,749 recovered; and 370 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Saturday after conducting 320 tests; it currently has 10,425 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,224 fully recovered people; and 15 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported 1 new case of COVID-19 after administering 203 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.49 percent. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 743 fatalities and 33,818 fully recovered. It now has 40 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 269,447,401 people, with over 5,312,017 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are struggling to counter mutated variants, or have introduced vaccination boosters to maintain normalcy. There are mounting calls, especially from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help prevent the creation of new mutated variants. Overall, around 242,297,463 patients of the 269.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far.