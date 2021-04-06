Pakistan Reports 3,953 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections reach 696,184, against 618,158 recoveries and 14,924 deaths, leaving 63,102 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 3,953 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 46,665 tests—a positivity ratio of 8.47 percent.

The Ministry of National Health Services on Monday issued a notification clarifying that foreigners residing in Pakistan would be provided vaccinations against coronavirus “at parity with Pakistani nationals.” The notification said that foreign national healthcare workers and any foreigners over 60 could commence from today (Monday), adding that their information should be manually recorded to be added to the NIMS portal on a daily basis.

Despite passing through two waves of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 61,577, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients—a belief substantiated by a Punjab government official as the “most efficient use of resources”—while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 696,184 (Tests: 10,493,362)

Punjab – 235,569

Sindh – 266,926

Balochistan – 19,855

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 93,033

Islamabad – 62,211

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,061

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 13,529

Deaths – 14,924

Recoveries – 618,158

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 696,184. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 103 to 14,924. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,198 to 618,158, or 88.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 63,102 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 3,645 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 88 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 6,675. The province now has 235,569 confirmed cases; it reported 2,221 new infections after conducting 19,304 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.51 percent. There were 1,301 new recoveries recorded, leaving 196,985 fully recovered, and 31,909 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 266,926; it reported 308 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 10,300 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.99 percent. The province reported 1 new death, raising toll to 4,510, while its recoveries rose by 191 to 256,897. Overall, the province now has 5,519 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 610 new infections after conducting 7,198 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.47 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 93,033. It recorded 12 new deaths and 150 recoveries, raising toll to 2,469 and recoveries to 79,030. There are currently 11,534 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 19,855 with 70 new infections after conducting 1,148 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.1 percent. There were no deaths and 23 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 211 fatalities and 19,185 fully recovered. There are now 459 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 659 to 62,211 after conducting 7,500 tests; a positivity ratio of 8.79 percent. There was 1 death and 461 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 584 casualties; 49,839 recovered; and 11,788 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 2 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday after conducting 396 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.5 percent; it now has 5,061 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths or recoveries, leaving 103 fatalities and 4,890 fully recovered people. There are currently 68 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 57 to 13,529 after conducting 819 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.6 percent. There were 2 deaths and 45 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 372 fatalities and 11,332 fully recovered. It now has 1,825 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 132,412,964 people, with over 2,873,660 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now slowly recovering from a second wave of the coronavirus, aided in part by the launch of vaccination campaigns. Overall, around 106,696,410 patients of the 132.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far.