Pakistan Reports 3,974 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,109,274, against 996,426 recoveries and 24,639 deaths, leaving 88,209 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 3,974 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 57,460 tests—a positivity ratio of 6.9 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday announced that vaccination centers nationwide would continue to operate on the 9th of Muharram-ul-Haram (today), which is a national holiday. Urging citizens to avail the opportunity, the forum added that the centers would remain shut on the 10th of Muharram (Thursday), but would reopen the next day and resume normal operations.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,109,274 (Tests: 17,007,656)

Punjab – 374,916

Sindh – 414,850

Balochistan – 31,686

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 153,836

Islamabad – 94,714

Gilgit-Baltistan – 9,482

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 29,790

Deaths – 24,639

Recoveries – 996,426

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,109,274. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 66 to 24,639. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,122 to 996,426, or 89.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 88,209 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,885 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 22 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 11,434. The province now has 374,916 confirmed cases; it reported 1,198 new infections after conducting 20,766 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.8 percent. There were 646 new recoveries recorded, leaving 341,415 fully recovered, and 22,067 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 414,850; it reported 1,471 new infections on Wednesday after administering 17,822 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.2 percent. The province reported 22 deaths, raising toll to 6,497, while its recoveries rose by 796 to 361,265. Overall, the province now has 47,088 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 702 new cases after conducting 10,084 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.96 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 153,836. It recorded 17 new deaths and 755 recoveries, raising toll to 4,696 and recoveries to 142,134. There are currently 7,006 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 31,686 with 54 new infections after conducting 1,685 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.2 percent. There were no deaths and 96 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 335 fatalities and 30,631 fully recovered. There are now 720 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 312 to 94,714 after conducting 5,300 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.9 percent. There were no deaths and 463 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 837 casualties; 88,338 recovered; and 5,539 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday recorded 40 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 724 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.5 percent; it now has 9,482 confirmed cases. The region reported 2 deaths and 81 recoveries, leaving 168 fatalities and 8,403 fully recovered people. There are currently 911 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 197 to 29,790 after administering 1,079 tests, a positivity ratio of 18.2 percent. There were 3 deaths and 285 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 672 fatalities and 24,240 fully recovered. It now has 4,878 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 209,396,608 people, with over 4,394,983 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 187,684,843 patients of the 209.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far.