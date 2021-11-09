Pakistan Reports 400 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,277,560, against 1,226,157 recoveries and 28,558 deaths, leaving 22,845 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 400 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 42,373 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.94 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday advised provincial governments to expedite COVID vaccinations, especially among students aged 12-18. “Forum was apprised on progress of mass vaccination drive across the country. Expressing satisfaction over vaccination of students of 12-18 years age group in all federating units, the forum stressed upon reaching out to school administration and parents besides all possible facilitation for optimum vaccination,” read a statement issued after a meeting of the forum. “The forum also emphasized on stepping up administration of second dose to eligible individuals. The chairperson of NCOC appreciated the synergetic efforts of all stakeholders for bringing down the positivity ratio of COVID-19 and implementing obligatory vaccination regime for enhancing public safety and well-being,” it added.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,277,560 (Tests: 21,185,396)

Punjab – 441,257

Sindh – 472,213

Balochistan – 33,345

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 178,687

Islamabad – 107,169

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,394

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,495

Deaths – 28,558

Recoveries – 1,226,157

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,277,560. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 11 to 28,558. At the same time, recoveries increased by 277 to 1,226,157, or 96 percent of total infections. There are currently 22,845 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,206 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 5 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,954. The province now has 441,257 confirmed cases; it reported 81 new infections after administering 16,519 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.49 percent. There were 140 new recoveries recorded, leaving 420,603 fully recovered, and 7,700 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 472,213; it reported 250 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 14,130 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.77 percent. The province reported 2 deaths, raising toll to 7,598, and 65 new recoveries, achieving 451,392 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 13,223 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 44 new cases after administering 7,827 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.56 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 178,687. It recorded no new deaths and 30 recoveries, maintaining toll at 5,774 and achieving recoveries of 171,487. There are currently 1,426 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 33,345 with 7 new infections after conducting 533 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.3 percent. There was 1 death and 10 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 358 fatalities and 32,868 fully recovered. There are now 119 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 18 to 107,169 after conducting 2,897 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.62 percent. There were 3 deaths and 18 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 947 casualties; 105,912 recovered; and 310 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday after conducting 346 tests; it currently has 10,394 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 13 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,189 fully recovered people; and 19 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported no new cases of COVID-19 after administering 121 tests. There were no deaths and 1 recovery in the past 24 hours, leaving 741 fatalities and 33,706 fully recovered. It now has 48 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 251,042,489 people, with over 5,071,143 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 227,318,783 patients of the 251 million+ infected have recovered thus far.