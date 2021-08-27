Pakistan Reports 4,016 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,144,341, against 1,026,082 recoveries and 25,415 deaths, leaving 92,844 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 4,016 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 62,496 tests—a positivity ratio of 6.4 percent.

Pakistan, along with 51 other countries, has enrolled to participate in the ‘Solidarity PLUS’ clinical trial led by the World Health Organization to evaluate artesunate, imatinib and infliximab as potential drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 infections to prevent hospitalization and death. Comprising thousands of researchers, the trial’s selected drugs have already shown effectiveness in treating other life-threatening diseases, such as malaria, cancer, and diseases of the immune system.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,144,341 (Tests: 17,520,285)

Punjab – 386,578

Sindh – 427,037

Balochistan – 32,014

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 159,483

Islamabad – 97,956

Gilgit-Baltistan – 9,795

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 32,014

Deaths – 25,415

Recoveries – 1,026,082

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,144,341. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 95 to 25,415. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,235 to 1,026,082, or 89.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 92,844 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 5,515 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 40 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 11,706. The province now has 386,578 confirmed cases; it reported 1,320 new infections after conducting 21,326 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.2 percent. There were 1,299 new recoveries recorded, leaving 350,028 fully recovered, and 24,844 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 427,037; it reported 1,467 new infections on Friday after administering 21,585 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.8 percent. The province reported 24 deaths, raising toll to 6,766, while its recoveries rose by 632 to 370,271. Overall, the province now has 50,000 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported 519 new cases after conducting 10,523 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.9 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 159,483. It recorded 25 new deaths and 423 recoveries, raising toll to 4,884 and recoveries to 147,052. There are currently 7,547 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday did not provide any new coronavirus data, retaining its confirmed cases at 32,014; fatalities at 338; and recoveries at 31,173. There are 503 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 414 to 97,956 after conducting 5,659 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.3 percent. There were 4 deaths and 474 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 860 casualties; 91,203 recovered; and 5,893 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday reported 26 new cases after administering 710 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.7 percent. It currently has 9,795 confirmed cases. There was 1 new death and 37 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 172 fatalities; 9,142 fully recovered people; and 481 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 184 to 31,478 after administering 1,242 tests, a positivity ratio of 14.8 percent. There was 1 death and 370 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 689 fatalities and 27,213 fully recovered. It now has 3,576 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 215,495,617 people, with over 4,488,844 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 192,683,664 patients of the 215.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.