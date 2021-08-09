Pakistan Reports 4,040 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,071,620, against 964,404 recoveries and 23,918 deaths, leaving 83,298 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 4,040 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 53,528 tests—a positivity ratio of 7.5 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Sunday marked the completion of 500 days of the forum, with Planning Minister Asad Umar—who also heads the NCOC—sharing a video on social media that praised the unified endeavor that had helped it succeed. In a statement, Umar said it was to the credit of the Pakistani nation that the country successfully overcame multiple waves of the pandemic.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,071,620 (Tests: 16,501,934)

Punjab – 364,680

Sindh – 400,400

Balochistan – 31,177

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 148,619

Islamabad – 90,660

Gilgit-Baltistan – 8,796

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 27,288

Deaths – 23,918

Recoveries – 964,404

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,071,620. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 53 to 23,918. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,765 to 964,404, or 90 percent of total infections. There are currently 83,298 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 3,805 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 7 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 11,201. The province now has 364,680 confirmed cases; it reported 1,036 new infections after conducting 19,506 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.3 percent. There were 451 new recoveries recorded, leaving 335,530 fully recovered, and 17,949 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 400,400; it reported 1,655 new infections on Monday after administering 17,625 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.4 percent. The province reported 26 deaths, raising toll to 6,215, while its recoveries rose by 1,385 to 346,416. Overall, the province now has 47,769 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 646 new cases after conducting 10,053 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.4 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 148,619. It recorded 16 new deaths and 331 recoveries, raising toll to 4,556 and recoveries to 137,906. There are currently 6,157 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 31,177 with 39 new infections after conducting 1,047 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.7 percent. There were no deaths and 91 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 331 fatalities and 29,442 fully recovered. There are now 1,404 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 157 to 90,660 after conducting 3,089 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.1 percent. There were 2 deaths and 170 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 816 casualties; 85,056 recovered; and 4,788 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday recorded 93 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 541 tests, a positivity ratio of 17.2 percent; it now has 8,796 confirmed cases. The region reported 1 death and 75 recoveries, leaving 153 fatalities and 7,731 fully recovered people. There are currently 912 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 414 to 27,288 after administering 1,667 tests, a positivity ratio of 24.8 percent. There was 1 death and 262 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 646 fatalities and 22,323 fully recovered. It now has 4,319 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 203,453,939 people, with over 4,307,445 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 182,762,764 patients of the 203.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far.