Pakistan Reports 4,062 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,194,198, against 1,076,112 recoveries and 26,497 deaths, leaving 91,589 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 4,062 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 63,161 tests—a positivity ratio of 6.4 percent.

In line with directives of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the Pakistan Railways has announced that unvaccinated people will not be able to travel via rail from Sept. 15. A spokesperson clarified that people who had received a single dose of the vaccine would be able to travel via rail from Sept. 15, but only fully vaccinated people would be able to do so by Oct. 15. Similarly, the National Highways and Motorway Police has said that unvaccinated people would not be allowed to travel via the motorway from Sept. 15.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,194,198 (Tests: 18,286,469)

Punjab – 408,758

Sindh – 441,410

Balochistan – 32,480

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 166,564

Islamabad – 101,840

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,109

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 33,037

Deaths – 26,497

Recoveries – 1,076,112

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,194,198. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 84 to 26,497. At the same time, recoveries increased by 4,136 to 1,076,112, or 90.1 percent of total infections. There are currently 91,589 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 5,383 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 17 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,135. The province now has 408,758 confirmed cases; it reported 1,798 new infections after conducting 22,902 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.8 percent. There were 1,699 new recoveries recorded, leaving 369,851 fully recovered, and 26,772 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 441,410; it reported 1,246 new infections on Thursday after administering 21,062 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.9 percent. The province reported 43 deaths, raising toll to 7,073, while its recoveries rose by 1,126 to 385,495. Overall, the province now has 48,842 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 584 new cases after conducting 11,637 tests, a positivity ratio of 5 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 166,564. It recorded 20 new deaths and 415 recoveries, raising toll to 5,175 and recoveries to 153,619. There are currently 7,770 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its confirmed cases to 32,480 with 24 new infections after conducting 1,249 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.9 percent. There were no deaths and 44 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 342 fatalities and 31,773 fully recovered. There are now 365 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 290 to 101,840 after conducting 4,560 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.3 percent. There were 2 deaths and 689 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 879 casualties; 95,503 recovered; and 5,458 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday reported 25 new cases after administering 646 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.9 percent. It currently has 10,109 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 8 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 179 fatalities; 9,590 fully recovered people; and 340 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 95 to 33,037 after administering 1,105 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.6 percent. There were 2 deaths and 155 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 714 fatalities and 30,281 fully recovered. It now has 2,042 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 223,436,470 people, with over 4,610,315 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 199,951,934 patients of the 223.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far.