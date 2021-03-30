Pakistan Reports 4,084 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections reach 663,200, against 600,278 recoveries and 14,356 deaths, leaving 48,566 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 4,084 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 46,269 tests—a positivity ratio of 8.83 percent.

President Arif Alvi and Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak both tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, less than a week after they had attended the March 25 Pakistan Day parade during which they were pictured meeting several high-level dignitaries. “I have tested positive for COVID-19. May Allah have mercy on all COVID affectees,” the president said in a tweet in which he said that while he had already received the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine, “antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week.” He urged all citizens to get vaccinated and continue practicing care.

Despite passing through two waves of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 61,577, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients—a belief substantiated by a Punjab government official as the “most efficient use of resources”—while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 663,200 (Tests: 10,153,364)

Punjab – 217,694

Sindh – 265,158

Balochistan – 19,535

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 86,044

Islamabad – 57,204

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,016

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 12,549

Deaths – 14,356

Recoveries – 600,278

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 663,200. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 100 to 14,356. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,081 to 600,278, or 90.5 percent of total infections. There are currently 48,566 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 3,170 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 73 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 6,319. The province now has 217,694 confirmed cases; it reported 2,467 new infections after conducting 23,664 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.42 percent. There were 1,108 new recoveries recorded, leaving 186,985 fully recovered, and 24,390 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 265,158; it reported 269 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 9,030 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.98 percent. The province reported 4 new deaths, raising toll to 4,495, while its recoveries rose by 183 to 255,952. Overall, the province now has 4,711 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 513 new infections after conducting 6,002 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.55 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 86,044. It recorded 18 new deaths, raising toll to 2,319, while its recoveries have risen by 502 to 75,324. There are currently 8,401 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 19,535 with 10 new infections after conducting 466 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.15 percent. There was 1 death and 21 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 207 fatalities and 19,067 fully recovered. There are now 261 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 754 to 57,204 after conducting 6,126 tests; a positivity ratio of 12.31 percent. There were 2 deaths and 207 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 563 casualties; 47,271 recovered; and 9,370 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 6 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday after conducting 257 tests; it now has 5,016 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 8 recoveries, leaving 103 fatalities and 4,867 fully recovered people. There are currently 46 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 65 to 12,549 after conducting 724 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.98 percent. There were 2 deaths and 52 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 350 fatalities and 10,812 fully recovered. It now has 1,387 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 128,242,488 people, with over 2,804,370 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now slowly recovering from a second wave of the coronavirus, aided in part by the launch of vaccination campaigns. Overall, around 103,462,117 patients of the 128.2 million+ infected have recovered thus far.