Pakistan Reports 4,119 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,015,827, against 935,742 recoveries and 23,133 deaths, leaving 56,952 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 4,119 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 52,291 tests—a positivity ratio of 7.9 percent.

The Punjab government on Tuesday launched a door-to-door coronavirus vaccination campaign in five high-risk districts—Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan—with Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid saying these areas had been chosen because they had reported the highest number of COVID cases and linked deaths. Addressing a press conference, she said that nearly “13 million have been vaccinated in Punjab so far,” adding around 350,000 people were being inoculated daily. She said 566 teams had been deployed in Faisalabad; 528 in Lahore; 356 in Rawalpindi; 224 in Gujranwala; and 250 in Multan to facilitate people to get vaccinated at their homes.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,015,827 (Tests: 15,818,764)

Punjab – 354,312

Sindh – 371,762

Balochistan – 29,861

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 142,400

Islamabad – 86,226

Gilgit-Baltistan – 7,896

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 23,370

Deaths – 23,133

Recoveries – 935,742

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,015,827. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 46 to 23,133. At the same time, recoveries increased by 7,020 to 935,742, or 92.1 percent of total infections. There are currently 56,952 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,898 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 14 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,978. The province now has 354,312 confirmed cases; it reported 617 new infections after conducting 18,029 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.42 percent. There were 211 new recoveries recorded, leaving 331,433 fully recovered, and 11,901 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 371,762; it reported 2,517 new infections on Wednesday after administering 18,737 tests, a positivity ratio of 13.4 percent. The province reported 20 deaths, raising toll to 5,860, while its recoveries rose by 5,960 to 330,166. Overall, the province now has 35,736 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 261 new cases after conducting 8,600 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.03 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 142,400. It recorded 5 new deaths and 500 recoveries, raising toll to 4,428 and recoveries to 135,606. There are currently 2,366 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 29,861 with 180 new infections after conducting 1,878 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.6 percent. There were no deaths and 90 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 326 fatalities and 28,119 fully recovered. There are now 1,416 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 279 to 86,226 after conducting 3,404 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.2 percent. There was no deaths and 127 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 796 casualties; 82,848 recovered; and 2,582 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday recorded 98 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 782 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.5 percent; it now has 7,896 confirmed cases. The region reported 3 deaths and 47 recoveries, leaving 127 fatalities and 7,009 fully recovered people. There are currently 760 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 167 to 23,370 after administering 861 tests, a positivity ratio of 19.4 percent. There were 4 deaths and 85 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 618 fatalities and 20,561 fully recovered. It now has 2,191 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 195,991,320 people, with over 4,193,155 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 177,678,249 patients of the 195.9 million+ infected have recovered thus far.