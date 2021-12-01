Pakistan Reports 414 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,285,254, against 1,242,354 recoveries and 28,737 deaths, leaving 14,163 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 414 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 42,381 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.98 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has announced it will start administering booster shots of coronavirus vaccines to frontline healthcare workers, people over-50, and at-risk individuals from Dec. 1 (today). According to local officials, the person receiving the jab would be able to choose between Sinopharm, SinoVac and Pfizer for their boosters. They stressed that, unlike an announcement by the Sindh government, the booster doses would not be mandatory.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,285,254 (Tests: 22,028,156)

Punjab – 443,185

Sindh – 475,820

Balochistan – 33,484

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 180,075

Islamabad – 107,722

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,412

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,556

Deaths – 28,737

Recoveries – 1,242,354

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,285,254. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 9 to 28,737. At the same time, recoveries increased by 118 to 1,242,354, or 96.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 14,163 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 896 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 4 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,027. The province now has 443,185 confirmed cases; it reported 91 new infections after administering 16,225 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.56 percent. There were 53 new recoveries recorded, leaving 424,941 fully recovered, and 5,217 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 475,820; it reported 204 new infections on Wednesday after conducting 12,816 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.6 percent. The province reported no deaths or recoveries, maintaining toll at 7,621 and 460,357 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 7,842 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 80 new cases after administering 8,146 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.98 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 180,075. It recorded 4 new deaths and 32 recoveries, raising toll to 5,846 and achieving recoveries of 173,495. There are currently 734 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,484, reporting 5 new infections after conducting 596 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.84 percent. There were no deaths and 5 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 360 fatalities and 33,071 fully recovered. There are now 53 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 33 to 107,722 after conducting 4,145 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.8 percent. There was 1 death and 25 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 955 casualties; 106,488 recovered; and 279 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 1 new case of coronavirus on Wednesday after conducting 324 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.31 percent; it currently has 10,412 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,219 fully recovered people; and 7 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported no new cases of COVID-19 after administering 129 tests. There were no deaths and 3 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 742 fatalities and 33,783 fully recovered. It now has 31 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 263,056,612 people, with over 5,233,336 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 237,539,890 patients of the 263 million+ infected have recovered thus far.