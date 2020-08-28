Pakistan Reports 415 New COVID-19 Cases

Confirmed infections hit 295,053 against 279,937 recoveries and 6,283 deaths, leaving 8,833 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 415 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 23,483 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.77 percent.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram on Thursday stressed the need for fair and equitable access to a coronavirus vaccine once it has been developed. Addressing a webinar on the pandemic, he said that every country should have access to any effective vaccine without any discrimination.

Pakistan’s welcome decline in daily infections and deaths, meanwhile, has encountered some trepidation from observers who warn that the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 67,340—reduced from a peak of 71,780—and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers. Medical experts have also warned that the government’s decision to end nearly all movement restrictions at once risks a second wave of the virus.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 295,053 (Tests: 2,559,261)

Punjab – 96,636 (Tests: 919,545)

Sindh – 129,081 (Tests: 983,393)

Balochistan – 12,742 (Tests: 73,275)

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 35,923 (Tests: 261,028)

Islamabad – 15,578 (Tests: 254,622)

Gilgit-Baltistan – 2,816 (Tests: 22,888)

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 2,277 (Tests: 32,424)

Deaths – 6,283

Recoveries – 279,937

In the 24 hours preceding 9:30 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 295,053, while deaths increased by 9 to 6,283. At the same time, recoveries increased by 376 to 279,937, or 94.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 8,833 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 644 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 2 new deaths due to COVID-19, raising fatalities to 2,195. The province reported 96 new infections, raising confirmed cases to 96,636, while its recoveries have increased by 28 to 92,421. There are now 2,020 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Friday rose by 204 to 129,081. Additionally, the province’s death toll climbed by 6 to 2,394, while its recoveries rose by 183 to 122,734. Overall, the province now has 3,953 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported 1 no new death, raising death toll to 1,250. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 69 to 33,709, while its confirmed cases have increased by 30 to 35,923. There are currently 964 active cases of coronavirus in the province.

Balochistan

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the province on Friday rose by 21 to 12,742. No new deaths were recorded, sustaining fatalities at 141, while 22 patients have now fully recovered, raising to 11,636 the number of people who have beaten the virus. There are now 965 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 16 to 15,578. There were no new deaths and 39 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining death toll at 175 and raising recoveries to 14,923, leaving 480 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan rose by 43 on Friday to 2,816. The region reported no new deaths, sustaining toll at 67, while its recoveries have increased by 23 to 2,412, leaving 337 active cases.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases have increased by 5 to 2,277. There were no new deaths and 12 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 61 fatalities and 2,102 fully recovered. It now has 114 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 24,628,605 people, with over 835,637 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but there are now signs of easements to help shuttered economies recover. Overall, around 17,094,634 patients of the 24.6 million+ infected have recovered thus far.