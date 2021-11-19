Pakistan Reports 418 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,281,240, against 1,230,094 recoveries and 28,648 deaths, leaving 22,498 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 418 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 40,143 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.04 percent.

Health professionals in Pakistan have started warning of a potential fifth wave of the coronavirus, noting that the virus spreads faster during winter season because people alter their behavior to avoid the cold. While Pakistan is still reporting relatively few numbers, cases have already started to spike in China, Russia and Europe. During winters, people tend to remain indoors, with their doors and windows shut, reducing ventilation required to reduce the virus’ prevalence. To avoid this, say experts, people should continue to adhere to all standard operating procedures such as mask compliance and social distancing.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,281,240 (Tests: 21,565,738)

Punjab – 442,268

Sindh – 473,767

Balochistan – 33,425

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 179,421

Islamabad – 107,427

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,405

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,527

Deaths – 28,648

Recoveries – 1,230,094

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,281,240. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 10 to 28,648. At the same time, recoveries increased by 411 to 1,230,094, or 96 percent of total infections. There are currently 22,498 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,083 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 4 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,990. The province now has 442,268 confirmed cases; it reported 106 new infections after administering 14,434 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.73 percent. There were 125 new recoveries recorded, leaving 422,077 fully recovered, and 7,201 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 473,767; it reported 206 new infections on Friday after conducting 13,127 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.57 percent. The province reported 2 deaths, raising toll to 7,611, and 103 new recoveries, achieving 452,621 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 13,535 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported 75 new cases after administering 7,690 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.97 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 179,421. It recorded 3 new deaths and 145 recoveries, raising toll to 5,812 and achieving recoveries of 172,309. There are currently 1,300 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,425, reporting 3 new infections after conducting 644 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.47 percent. There were no deaths and 7 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 358 fatalities and 32,981 fully recovered. There are now 86 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 21 to 107,427 after conducting 3,808 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.55 percent. There was 1 death and 23 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 950 casualties; 106,161 recovered; and 316 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 1 new case of coronavirus on Friday after conducting 263 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.38 percent; it currently has 10,405 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,198 fully recovered people; and 21 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 177 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.39 percent. There were no deaths and 8 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 741 fatalities and 33,747 fully recovered. It now has 39 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 256,348,897 people, with over 5,147,163 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 231,550,769 patients of the 256.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.