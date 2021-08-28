Pakistan Reports 4,191 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,148,572, against 1,029,930 recoveries and 25,535 deaths, leaving 93,107 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 4,191 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 61,306 tests—a positivity ratio of 6.8 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center on Friday noted that Pakistan had achieved a new milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination drive, having administered over 50 million doses nationwide. “Well done Pakistan!!! Landmark of 5 crore COVID vaccine doses (50 million doses) crossed!!! If not vaccinated yet, please get yourself vaccinated! In case you are due for 2nd dose, just walk in to any vaccination center after 28 days of 1st dose!!! Let’s make Pakistan safe!!” it posted on Twitter.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,148,572 (Tests: 17,585,023)

Punjab – 388,296

Sindh – 428,254

Balochistan – 32,111

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 160,088

Islamabad – 98,339

Gilgit-Baltistan – 9,835

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 31,649

Deaths – 25,535

Recoveries – 1,029,930

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,148,572. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 120 to 25,535. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,848 to 1,029,930, or 89.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 93,107 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 5,596 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 53 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 11,759. The province now has 388,296 confirmed cases; it reported 1,718 new infections after conducting 22,122 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.8 percent. There were 1,301 new recoveries recorded, leaving 351,329 fully recovered, and 25,208 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 428,254; it reported 1,217 new infections on Saturday after administering 18,817 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.5 percent. The province reported 37 deaths, raising toll to 6,803, while its recoveries rose by 1,528 to 371,799. Overall, the province now has 49,652 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Saturday reported 605 new cases after conducting 11,662 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.2 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 160,088. It recorded 25 new deaths and 265 recoveries, raising toll to 4,909 and recoveries to 147,317. There are currently 7,862 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its confirmed cases to 32,111 with 57 new infections after conducting 1,249 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.6 percent. There were no deaths and 64 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 338 fatalities and 31,237 fully recovered. There are now 536 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 383 to 98,339 after conducting 5,386 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.1 percent. There was 1 death and 245 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 861 casualties; 91,448 recovered; and 6,030 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday reported 40 new cases after administering 714 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.6 percent. It currently has 9,835 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 104 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 172 fatalities; 9,246 fully recovered people; and 417 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 171 to 31,649 after administering 1,356 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.6 percent. There were 4 deaths and 341 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 693 fatalities and 27,554 fully recovered. It now has 3,402 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 216,220,119 people, with over 4,499,071 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 193,204,699 patients of the 216.2 million+ infected have recovered thus far.