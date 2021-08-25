Pakistan Reports 4,199 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,135,858, against 1,019,434 recoveries and 25,220 deaths, leaving 91,204 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 4,199 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 61,410 tests—a positivity ratio of 6.8 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center on Tuesday announced a series of new restrictions to be imposed against any unvaccinated citizens, including barring them access from all forms of air travel, public transport services, and entry to restaurants and hotels. Announcing the new measures, Planning Minister Asad Umar said that people who weren’t fully vaccinated by Sept. 30 would be barred from air travel; access to educational institutions, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants. Additionally, the NCOC has reduced the minimum eligible age for COVID-19 vaccinations to 17.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,135,858 (Tests: 17,397,803)

Punjab – 383,742

Sindh – 424,139

Balochistan – 31,928

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 158,243

Islamabad – 96,980

Gilgit-Baltistan – 9,739

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 31,087

Deaths – 25,220

Recoveries – 1,019,434

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,135,858. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 141 to 25,220. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,915 to 1,019,434, or 89.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 91,204 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 5,586 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 28 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 11,633. The province now has 383,742 confirmed cases; it reported 1,410 new infections after conducting 21,361 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.6 percent. There were 1,015 new recoveries recorded, leaving 347,698 fully recovered, and 24,411 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 424,139; it reported 1,721 new infections on Wednesday after administering 20,342 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.5 percent. The province reported 71 deaths, raising toll to 6,698, while its recoveries rose by 1,483 to 368,724. Overall, the province now has 48,717 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 522 new cases after conducting 10,575 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.9 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 158,243. It recorded 20 new deaths and 660 recoveries, raising toll to 4,839 and recoveries to 145,804. There are currently 7,600 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 31,928 with 63 new infections after conducting 2,390 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.6 percent. There were 2 deaths and 38 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 338 fatalities and 31,084 fully recovered. There are now 506 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 209 to 96,980 after conducting 4,609 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.5 percent. There were 3 deaths and 261 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 855 casualties; 90,495 recovered; and 5,630 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday reported 52 new cases after administering 740 tests, a positivity ratio of 7 percent. It currently has 9,739 confirmed cases. There was 1 new death and 173 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 171 fatalities; 9,067 fully recovered people; and 501 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 222 to 31,087 after administering 1,393 tests, a positivity ratio of 15.9 percent. There was 1 death and 285 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 686 fatalities and 26,562 fully recovered. It now has 3,839 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 214,007,833 people, with over 4,465,549 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 191,506,337 patients of the 214 million+ infected have recovered thus far.