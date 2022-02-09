Pakistan Reports 4,253 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,470,161, against 1,354,298 recoveries and 29,601 deaths, leaving 86,262 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 4,253 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 51,749 tests—a positivity ratio of 8.2 percent.

The Ministry of National Health Services on Tuesday announced that Pakistan had set a new record for COVID-19 vaccines administered in a single day, as the country continues its mass vaccination campaign to curb the spread of the pandemic. “The highest single-day vaccine administration was carried out on the 7th of February,” it posted on Twitter. “Total vaccine administered till now: 187.9 million,” it added.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,470,161 (Tests: 25,527,042)

Punjab – 491,518

Sindh – 554,012

Balochistan – 34,910

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 205,505

Islamabad – 132,161

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,987

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 41,068

Deaths – 29,601

Recoveries – 1,354,298

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,470,161. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 50 to 29,601. At the same time, recoveries increased by 5,109 to 1,354,298, or 92.1 percent of total infections. There are currently 86,262 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,731 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 18 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,285. The province now has 491,518 confirmed cases; it reported 1,415 new infections after administering 23,683 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.97 percent. There were 1,603 new recoveries recorded, leaving 463,700 fully recovered, and 14,533 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 554,012; it reported 900 new infections on Wednesday after conducting 10,567 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.5 percent. The province reported 21 deaths and 663 recoveries, leaving 7,927 deaths and 501,724 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 44,361 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 1,421 new cases after administering 10,241 tests, a positivity ratio of 13.87 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 205,505. It recorded 11 new deaths and 1,070 recoveries, raising toll to 6,076 and recoveries to 185,287. There are currently 14,142 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its total confirmed cases to 34,910, reporting 59 new infections after conducting 830 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.1 percent. There were no deaths and 79 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 370 fatalities and 34,117 fully recovered. There are now 423 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 132,161, reporting 174 new cases after conducting 4,621 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.76 percent. There were no deaths and 1,104 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 990 casualties; 120,974 recovered; and 10,197 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 42 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday after conducting 437 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.6 percent; it currently has 10,987 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 12 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 189 fatalities; 10,469 fully recovered people; and 329 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 242 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 1,370 tests, a positivity ratio of 17.7 percent, raising confirmed cases to 41,068. There were no deaths and 578 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 764 fatalities and 38,027 fully recovered. It now has 2,277 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 400,792,765 people, with over 5,782,786 reported deaths. The globe is in the midst of yet another COVID-19 surge, as the highly infectious Omicron variant that was originally identified in South Africa sweeps across nations. While the new variant has been deemed less deadly than earlier iterations of the coronavirus, health experts have stressed that even a “mild” case can prove debilitating and urged people to exercise caution, wear masks, and avoid large gatherings. The World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world, stressing that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated. Overall, around 320,844,662 patients of the 400.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.