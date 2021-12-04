Pakistan Reports 431 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,286,453, against 1,245,344 recoveries and 28,761 deaths, leaving 12,348 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 431 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 47,084 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.91 percent.

The World Health Organization on Friday announced that the Omicron variant had been detected in 38 countries but had not been responsible for any reported deaths. Addressing a press conference, a spokesperson for the global healthy body commended vaccine manufacturers for preparing to adjust their medication to ensure it protected against the new mutations. WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan, meanwhile, urged people not to panic over the emergence of Omicron, adding that caution was merited but the world had access to a lot more information now than a year ago and could better counter its threat.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,286,453 (Tests: 22,165,834)

Punjab – 443,379

Sindh – 476,494

Balochistan – 33,491

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 180,254

Islamabad – 107,848

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,413

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,574

Deaths – 28,761

Recoveries – 1,245,344

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,286,453. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 8 to 28,761. At the same time, recoveries increased by 189 to 1,245,344, or 96.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 12,348 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 858 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 4 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,035. The province now has 443,379 confirmed cases; it reported 69 new infections after administering 18,033 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.38 percent. There were 87 new recoveries recorded, leaving 425,312 fully recovered, and 5,032 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 476,494; it reported 261 new infections on Saturday after conducting 12,190 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.14 percent. The province reported no deaths and 17 recoveries, maintaining toll at 7,622 and raising total recovered to 462,675. Overall, the province now has 6,197 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Saturday reported 60 new cases after administering 9,792 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.61 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 180,254. It recorded 3 new deaths and 45 recoveries, raising toll to 5,858 and achieving recoveries of 173,684. There are currently 712 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday maintained its total confirmed cases at 33,491, reporting no new infections after conducting 1,340 tests. There were no deaths and 13 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 360 fatalities and 33,090 fully recovered. There are now 41 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 37 to 107,848 after conducting 5,214 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.71 percent. There was 1 death and 18 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 958 casualties; 106,563 recovered; and 327 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Saturday after conducting 241 tests; it currently has 10,413 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 5 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,224 fully recovered people; and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 274 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.5 percent. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 742 fatalities and 33,796 fully recovered. It now has 36 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 265,196,916 people, with over 5,258,080 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 238,969,323 patients of the 265.2 million+ infected have recovered thus far.