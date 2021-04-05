Pakistan Reports 4,323 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections reach 692,231, against 615,960 recoveries and 14,821 deaths, leaving 61,450 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 4,323 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 43,362 tests—a positivity ratio of 9.97 percent.

In a question-and-answer session broadcast live, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday once again warned that the ongoing third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was “far more dangerous” than the first two. Urging citizens to wear masks in public places, he said that the government had not yet imposed a lockdown and was pursuing “minor restrictions” to curb the spread of the virus. “However, if it continues to spread at its current rates, we will have no choice but to take harsher measures,” he said, suggesting that industries might be forced to shut down.

Despite passing through two waves of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 61,577, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients—a belief substantiated by a Punjab government official as the “most efficient use of resources”—while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 692,231 (Tests: 10,446,697)

Punjab – 233,348

Sindh – 266,618

Balochistan – 19,785

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 92,423

Islamabad – 61,552

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,059

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 13,446

Deaths – 14,821

Recoveries – 615,960

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 692,231. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 43 to 14,821. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,902 to 615,960, or 89 percent of total infections. There are currently 61,450 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 3,587 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 15 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 6,587. The province now has 233,348 confirmed cases; it reported 2,275 new infections after conducting 17,994 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.64 percent. There were 1,699 new recoveries recorded, leaving 195,684 fully recovered, and 31,077 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 266,618; it reported 240 new infections on Monday after conducting 8,797 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.73 percent. The province reported no new deaths, maintaining toll at 4,509, while its recoveries rose by 64 to 256,706. Overall, the province now has 5,403 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 984 new infections after conducting 8,687 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.33 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 92,423. It recorded 17 new deaths and 590 recoveries, raising toll to 2,457 and recoveries to 78,880. There are currently 11,086 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 19,785 with 51 new infections after conducting 885 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.76 percent. There were no deaths and 19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 211 fatalities and 19,162 fully recovered. There are now 412 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 641 to 61,552 after conducting 5,654 tests; a positivity ratio of 11.34 percent. There were 4 deaths and 445 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 583 casualties; 49,378 recovered; and 11,591 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 7 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday after conducting 355 tests; it now has 5,059 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 11 recoveries, leaving 103 fatalities and 4,890 fully recovered people. There are currently 66 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 125 to 13,446 after conducting 990 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.63 percent. There were 7 deaths and 74 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 371 fatalities and 11,260 fully recovered. It now has 1,815 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 131,916,400 people, with over 2,865,967 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now slowly recovering from a second wave of the coronavirus, aided in part by the launch of vaccination campaigns. Overall, around 106,202,283 patients of the 131.9 million+ infected have recovered thus far.