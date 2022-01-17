Pakistan Reports 4,340 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,328,487, against 1,263,486 recoveries and 29,019 deaths, leaving 35,982 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 4,340 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 49,809 tests—a positivity ratio of 8.7 percent.

The Sindh government on Sunday announced that it would cut the salaries of any employees who refuse to wear face masks, as the fifth wave of the pandemic continues to sweep across Pakistan, with Sindh capital Karachi emerging as the epicenter of the spread. According to a notification, a meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, decided to deduct one day’s salary of all government officials and employees who do not wear face masks. It also decided to keep educational institutions open for now, and urged all citizens to adopt preventative measures and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,328,487 (Tests: 24,186,508)

Punjab – 453,392

Sindh – 502,500

Balochistan – 33,705

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 182,311

Islamabad – 111,376

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,445

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,758

Deaths – 29,019

Recoveries – 1,263,486

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,328,487. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 7 to 29,019. At the same time, recoveries increased by 302 to 1,263,486, or 95.1 percent of total infections. There are currently 35,982 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 781 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 2 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,090. The province now has 453,392 confirmed cases; it reported 1,131 new infections after administering 19,666 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.75 percent. There were no new recoveries recorded, leaving 430,433 fully recovered, and 9,869 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 502,500; it reported 2,670 new infections on Monday after conducting 15,172 tests, a positivity ratio of 17.6 percent. The province reported 3 deaths and 119 recoveries, leaving 7,697 deaths and 472,125 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 22,678 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 112 new cases after administering 10,158 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.1 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 182,311. It recorded 2 new deaths and 20 recoveries, raising toll to 5,960 and recoveries to 175,432. There are currently 919 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,705, reporting 6 new infections after conducting 351 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.71 percent. There were no deaths and 3 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 367 fatalities and 33,277 fully recovered. There are now 61 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 111,376, reporting 413 new cases after conducting 3,843 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.7 percent. There were no deaths and 62 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 969 casualties; 108,031 recovered; and 2,376 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Monday after conducting 242 tests; it currently has 10,445 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 187 fatalities; 10,243 fully recovered people; and 15 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 8 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 377 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.12 percent, raising confirmed cases to 34,758. There were no deaths and 3 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 749 fatalities and 33,945 fully recovered. It now has 64 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 328,826,023 people, with over 5,557,754 reported deaths. The globe is in the midst of yet another COVID-19 surge, as the highly infectious Omicron variant that was originally identified in South Africa sweeps across nations. While the new variant has been deemed less deadly than earlier iterations of the coronavirus, health experts have stressed that even a “mild” case can prove debilitating and urged people to exercise caution, wear masks, and avoid large gatherings. The World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world, stressing that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated. Overall, around 267,714,615 patients of the 328.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.