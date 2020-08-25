Pakistan Reports 450 New COVID-19 Cases

Confirmed infections hit 293,711 against 278,425 recoveries and 6,255 deaths, leaving 9,031 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday recorded 450 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 24,231 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.86 percent.

Despite repeated warnings from Planning Minister Asad Umar that the threat of COVID-19 persists, a poll conducted by Gallup Pakistan between July 9 and Aug. 10 has found that the number of people who believe the threat of the virus has been exaggerated has risen from 55 percent to 70 percent. Conversely, the poll found that the number of people who believe the risks posed by the virus are “real” has reduced from 41 percent to 26 percent.

Pakistan’s welcome decline in daily infections and deaths, meanwhile, has encountered some trepidation from observers who warn that the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 67,340—reduced from a peak of 71,780—and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers. Medical experts have also warned that the government’s decision to end nearly all movement restrictions at once risks a second wave of the virus.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 293,711 (Tests: 2,487,744)

Punjab – 96,391 (Tests: 889,860)

Sindh – 128,456 (Tests: 962,453)

Balochistan – 12,560 (Tests: 72,183)

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 35,796 (Tests: 252,205)

Islamabad – 15,531 (Tests: 245,099)

Gilgit-Baltistan – 2,720 (Tests: 21,973)

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 2,257 (Tests: 31,885)

Deaths – 6,255

Recoveries – 278,425

In the 24 hours preceding 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 293,711, while deaths increased by 11 to 6,255. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,596 to 278,425, or 94.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 9,031 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 672 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

Medical and health experts in the province have again warned of a potential second wave of the coronavirus, cautioning that the public is ignoring preventive measures during Muharram.

According to a senior health official, the provincial government has decided to impose “micro-smart lockdowns” in various neighborhoods of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala.

On Tuesday, authorities reported 4 new deaths due to COVID-19, raising fatalities to 2,192. The province reported 158 new infections, raising confirmed cases to 96,391, while its recoveries have increased by 1,128 to 92,289. There are now 1,910 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

In his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday said a two percent detection rate had been witnessed in the latest round of testing, a drop from an overall detection rate of 13 percent throughout the pandemic.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Tuesday rose by 172 to 128,456. Additionally, the province’s death toll climbed by 6 to 2,373, while its recoveries rose by 266 to 122,181. Overall, the province now has 3,902 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government has decided to shift equipment provided to state-run hospitals for COVID-19 patients to district headquarters hospitals after a rapid decline in the pandemic. The Health Department has said that it is observing the situation until the end of September, but recent trends have indicated the available equipment could soon be allocated for regular use.

The provincial government on Tuesday reported no new deaths, sustaining death toll at 1,248. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 23 to 33,426, while its confirmed cases have increased by 30 to 35,796. There are currently 1,122 active cases of coronavirus in the province.

Balochistan

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the province on Tuesday rose by 33 to 12,560. No new deaths were recorded, sustaining fatalities at 141, while 11,460 patients have now fully recovered, leaving 959 active cases of COVID-19.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 16 to 15,531. There were no new deaths and 63 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining death toll at 175 and raising recoveries to 14,684, leaving 672 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan rose by 38 on Tuesday to 2,720. The region reported 1 new death, raising toll to 65, while its recoveries have increased by 38 to 2,314, leaving 341 active cases.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases have increased by 3 to 2,257. There were no new deaths and 1 new recovery in the past 24 hours, leaving 61 fatalities and 2,071 fully recovered. It now has 125 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 23,811,693 people, with over 817,005 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but there are now signs of easements to help shuttered economies recover. Overall, around 16,360,536 patients of the 23.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.