Pakistan Reports 4,525 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections reach 659,116, against 598,197 recoveries and 14,256 deaths, leaving 46,663 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 4,525 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 46,663 tests—a positivity ratio of 9.7 percent.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is still recovering from the coronavirus, on Sunday urged the public to adopt all preventative measures, as the country cannot sustain a national lockdown. “The third wave is much more intense than the first two. I advise you all to be very careful,” he said, stressing that everyone should wear masks when they go out in public, as that dramatically reduces the chances of contracting the virus.

Despite passing through two waves of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 61,577, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients—a belief substantiated by a Punjab government official as the “most efficient use of resources”—while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 659,116 (Tests: 10,107,095)

Punjab – 215,227

Sindh – 264,889

Balochistan – 19,525

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 85,531

Islamabad – 56,450

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,010

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 12,484

Deaths – 14,256

Recoveries – 598,197

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 659,116. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 41 to 14,256. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,268 to 598,197, or 90.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 46,663 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 3,055 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 17 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 6,246. The province now has 215,227 confirmed cases; it reported 2,309 new infections after conducting 15,780 tests, a positivity ratio of 14.63 percent. There were 1,580 new recoveries recorded, leaving 185,877 fully recovered, and 23,104 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 264,889; it reported 282 new infections on Monday after conducting 9,140 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.08 percent. The province reported no new deaths, maintaining toll at 4,491, while its recoveries rose by 98 to 255,769. Overall, the province now has 4,629 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 922 new infections after conducting 8,196 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.25 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 85,531. It recorded 18 new deaths, raising toll to 2,301, while its recoveries have risen by 352 to 74,822. There are currently 8,408 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 19,525 with 28 new infections after conducting 758 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.69 percent. There were no deaths and 18 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 206 fatalities and 19,046 fully recovered. There are now 273 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 856 to 56,450 after conducting 5,359 tests; a positivity ratio of 15.97 percent. There were 2 deaths and 149 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 561 casualties; 47,064 recovered; and 8,825 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday after conducting 377 tests; it now has 5,010 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths or recoveries, leaving 103 fatalities and 4,859 fully recovered people. There are currently 48 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 117 to 12,484 after conducting 759 tests, a positivity ratio of 15.4 percent. There were 4 deaths and 71 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 348 fatalities and 10,760 fully recovered. It now has 1,376 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 127,771,302 people, with over 2,796,139 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now slowly recovering from a second wave of the coronavirus, aided in part by the launch of vaccination campaigns. Overall, around 102,964,582 patients of the 127.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.