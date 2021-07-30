Pakistan Reports 4,537 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,024,861, against 938,843 recoveries and 23,295 deaths, leaving 62,723 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 4,537 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 58,203 tests—a positivity ratio of 7.8 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar on Thursday hit out against a proposal being floated by the Sindh government to impose a “total lockdown” in Karachi in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The provincial capital is currently reporting nearly half the daily confirmed cases of Pakistan, with healthcare workers warning that the city’s healthcare infrastructure is becoming severely burdened. In a press conference during which he also announced that employees of several sectors, including transport, restaurants and retailers, would be required to get vaccinated by Aug. 31 or barred from employment, Umar said “smart lockdowns” were the solution, but “locking down entire cities” was not a viable option.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,024,861 (Tests: 15,936,674)

Punjab – 355,483

Sindh – 377,231

Balochistan – 30,162

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 143,213

Islamabad – 86,945

Gilgit-Baltistan – 8,008

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 23,819

Deaths – 23,295

Recoveries – 938,843

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,024,861. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 86 to 23,295. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,489 to 938,843, or 91.6 percent of total infections. There are currently 62,723 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 3,117 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 24 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 11,019. The province now has 355,483 confirmed cases; it reported 579 new infections after conducting 17,510 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.3 percent. There were 374 new recoveries recorded, leaving 332,078 fully recovered, and 12,386 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 377,231; it reported 2,797 new infections on Friday after administering 20,475 tests, a positivity ratio of 13.7 percent. The province reported 44 deaths, raising toll to 5,947, while its recoveries rose by 473 to 331,309. Overall, the province now has 39,975 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported 414 new cases after conducting 10,091 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.1 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 143,213. It recorded 9 new deaths and 159 recoveries, raising toll to 4,444 and recoveries to 135,846. There are currently 2,923 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its confirmed cases to 30,162 with 143 new infections after conducting 4,689 tests, a positivity ratio of 3 percent. There was 1 death and 230 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 327 fatalities and 28,693 fully recovered. There are now 1,142 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 343 to 86,945 after conducting 3,484 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.8 percent. There were 2 deaths and 123 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 799 casualties; 83,115 recovered; and 3,031 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday recorded 73 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 864 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.4 percent; it now has 8,008 confirmed cases. The region reported 4 deaths and 47 recoveries, leaving 137 fatalities and 7,063 fully recovered people. There are currently 808 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 188 to 23,819 after administering 1,090 tests, a positivity ratio of 17.2 percent. There were 2 deaths and 83 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 622 fatalities and 20,739 fully recovered. It now has 2,458 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 197,383,548 people, with over 4,214,912 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 178,536,038 patients of the 197.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far.